Ozon Updates on its Appeal of the Delisting Determination by Nasdaq

August 22, 2023 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ, MOEX and AIX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), provides an update on the status of its appeal against the decision of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") upholding the determination of the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to delist the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from Nasdaq.

As disclosed in our press releases as of March 15, 2023, and March 22, 2023, the Staff notified us of its determination to delist our ADSs from Nasdaq in reliance on its discretionary authority under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101. The Company filed a request for a hearing to the Panel to appeal the delisting determination.

As disclosed in our press release as of June 7, 2023, we received a written decision of the Panel pursuant to which the Panel upheld the delisting determination of the Staff and denied the Company's requests to lift the trading halt and reinstate trading of our ADSs on Nasdaq.

As disclosed in our press release as of June 22, 2023, the Company requested an appeal of the Panel decision to the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council (the "Review Council").

On August 18, 2023, we received the decision of the Review Council, which affirmed the decision of the Panel.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5825, the Board of Directors of Nasdaq may call the Review Council's decision for review in connection with an upcoming Nasdaq Board meeting. Our ADSs will not be delisted from Nasdaq until all available review and appeal procedures and periods available under the Nasdaq Listing Rules have expired.

The Staff's decision to delist our ADSs from Nasdaq does not impact our business operations.

The Company remains committed to acting in the best interests of all of its stakeholders, including investors, customers, merchants, our multiple business partners and employees to the best of our ability.

About Ozon

Ozon is a multi-category e-commerce platform operating in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, China and Turkey. Its fulfillment infrastructure and delivery network enable Ozon to provide its customers with fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow entrepreneurs to sell their products across 11 time zones and offer customers wide selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon fresh online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com.

