Ozon : Updates on its Appeal of the Delisting Determination by Nasdaq - Form 6-K

Ozon Updates on its Appeal of the Delisting Determination by Nasdaq

June 7, 2023 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", hereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), an operator of the leading Russian e-commerce platform, provides an update on the status of its appeal against the determination of the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to delist the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from Nasdaq.

As disclosed in our press releases as of March 15, 2023, and March 22, 2023, the Listing Qualifications Staff notified us of its determination to delist our ADSs from Nasdaq in reliance on its discretionary authority under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101 in light of the geopolitical circumstances affecting Russia and their potential impact on the Company. The Company filed a request for a hearing to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") to appeal the delisting determination.

The Panel hearing took place on April 27, 2023. On June 6, 2023, we received a written decision of the Panel pursuant to which the Panel upheld the delisting determination and denied the Company's requests to lift the trading halt and reinstate trading of our ADSs on Nasdaq.

Following the Panel's decision, the trading in our ADSs on Nasdaq will be suspended on June 8, 2023. Nasdaq announced a trading halt in the Company's ADS on February 28, 2022.

Ozon intends to request that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council (the "Review Council"), an appeal body for the Panel, reviews the Panel's decision. An appeal to the Review Council will not stay the Panel's decision on the suspension of trading. Our ADSs will not be delisted from Nasdaq until the appeal process as set out in the Nasdaq Listing Rules is completed.

The Panel's decision does not affect the Company's listing on MOEX. It also does not impact our business operations. We continue to actively grow and develop our core and adjacent verticals as well as new products, and to serve our sellers, buyers and various partners on our platform. We also note that Ozon has not been designated under any sanctions imposed by the U.S., EU or UK authorities.

About Ozon