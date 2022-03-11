Ozon : announces changes to the board of directors

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), a leading Russian e-commerce platform, announced that Mr. Felix Evtushenkov, Senior Managing Partner at Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema"), has joined the Board of Directors of Ozon as a Non-Executive Director with effect from March 9, 2022. Mr. Felix Evtushenkov replaced Mr Vladimir Chirakhov and has been appointed by Sistema as Class A shareholder pursuant to Regulations 75A and 75B of the Articles of Association of the Company.



Mr. Felix Evtushenkov has a broad executive experience and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Sistema as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Sistema Charitable Foundation. Mr. Felix Evtushenkov also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of a leading Russian telecommunication company, MTS PJSC.



Elena Ivashentseva, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ozon commented: "On behalf of the Board we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Vladimir for his contribution to Ozon during a transformational period in its history. We would like to welcome Mr. Felix Evtushenkov to the Ozon's Board of Directors. We are convinced that his expertise and dedication will help Ozon to solve the current challenges and foster long term growth and success of the business."



