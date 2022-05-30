Log in
    OZON   US69269L1044

OZON HOLDINGS PLC

(OZON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02/25 04:00:01 pm EST
11.60 USD   -8.16%
02:41pRussia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default
RE
01:29pOZON : Provides Further Update On Its $750 Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds Due 2026
PU
04:08aRussia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
RE
Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

05/30/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
May 30 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce player Ozon said on Monday it has failed to redeem some bonds to a group of holders, putting it at risk of a potential default, but said it is negotiating with bondholders to find a solution.

Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds.

"The company consequently will not be funding the payment required for the redemption of the bonds," it said.

Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds.

Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

On Thursday, in a quarterly results disclosure, Ozon said a substantial portion of bondholders were entitled to receive principal and interest on May 31 and that failure to pay by June 14 would place it in default.

"The Company acting in good faith is continuing productive negotiations with a number of bondholders to find a suitable solution in the given circumstances," Ozon said in a statement on Monday.

"The Company is aiming to finalise the long-term restructuring of the bonds within the current financial year," it said.

Ozon said it "plans to continue to operate as usual." (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 289 B 3 486 M 3 486 M
Net income 2022 -62 468 M -752 M -752 M
Net Debt 2022 13 135 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 B 2 417 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 45 854
Free-Float 47,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 963,12 RUB
Average target price 3 204,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 233%
Managers and Directors
Igor Gerasimov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Elena Ivashentseva Chairman
Anton Stepanenko Chief Technology Officer
Daniil Fedorov Chief Operating Officer
Lydia Bly Jett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZON HOLDINGS PLC0.00%2 417
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.93%1 171 548
JD.COM, INC.-23.39%82 016
COUPANG, INC.-54.36%23 634
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.04%19 662
ETSY, INC.-62.48%10 443