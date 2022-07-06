Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. to Report Substantial Revenue Growth for Q2 2022 Over 2021

Warwick, NY, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. Inc. (OZSC), is pleased to announce that it expects to report revenues of approximately $4.879 million and $7.961 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.274 million and $2.070 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases represent approximately a 58% increase for Q2 2022 vs Q1 2022, a 283% increase for Q2 2022 vs Q2 2021 and a 285% increase for year-to-date sales through June 30, 2022, vs 2021.



Sales from the California division of Ozop Energy Systems (“OES”) accounted for $4.516 million and $7.012 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.255 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (operations began in April 2021). Other sales from OES were $233K and $657K for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are the initial sales related to battery storage. Power Conversion Technologies sales were $113K and $276K for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $19K and $815K for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, Ozop Engineering and Design added $16K of sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Brian Conway, the Company’s CEO stated “We are most satisfied with the sales we were able to generate from OES in the recently completed quarter. As we all know there has been quite a bit of uncertainty in most foreign manufacturer’s ability to produce and export products into the US. Our west coast team has done an outstanding job in securing product during the 2nd quarter to enable the Company to achieve the increases as stated above. Purchase orders and significant deposits had to and continually need to be placed far in advance to secure future deliveries of product. The Company is currently analyzing the timing of the deliveries of such orders from our vendors, and we anticipate that the final six months of 2022 will generate greater revenues than the six months ended June 30, 2022, with Q4 2022 revenues exceeding Q3 revenues.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a majority owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com