Ozz Resources : ACQUIRES HISTORIC HIGH-GRADE LEONORA GOLDFIELD

OZZ ACQUIRES HISTORIC HIGH-GRADE LEONORA GOLDFIELD

Strategic acquisition further strengthens OZZ's exploration pipeline in Tier-1 mining district

Key Points:

OZZ has expanded its footprint in the highly prospective Leonora district by acquiring the Linger and Die Goldfield.

The tenements have the potential to host high-grade gold mineralisation, with historical mining delivering grades of 1-2 ounces per tonne.

Drill testing to date has been largely shallow and patchy in a structurally complex area, providing significant potential for new discoveries.

An historical intercept of 9m @ 17.04g/t Au from 76-85m (DWRC013) is indicative of the area's untested potential.

Potential for toll treatment of high-grade mineralisation at nearby Leonora processing plants.

Outright asset purchase, with the consideration comprising cash, shares and a royalty.

WA-focused gold explorer OZZ Resources Limited (ASX Code: OZZ - "OZZ Resources") is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of an entire historical goldfield in the highly prospective Leonora mining district, further strengthening its already substantial exploration footprint in the area.

The Company has acquired four tenements containing the significant historic Linger and Die mining operation, contiguous with its recently acquired Pinnacle Well Project, located 30km north of Leonora (see Figure 2).

The acquisition - for consideration comprising cash and shares - is for 100% of the tenements and includes an established 7-bedroom mining camp that will be used to support OZZ's exploration efforts in the area.

OZZ Managing Director, Jonathan Lea, commented: "Given the historic production, which saw grades typically exceeding an ounce to the tonne, this acquisition provides scope for the definition of high-gradeResources that could be toll-treatedat nearby plants or form the basis of a standalone operation in conjunction with the adjacent and highly prospective Pinnacle Well and Mt Davis Projects."

"With existing understanding of the geological controls on mineralisation being limited, and with only patchy and typically shallow drilling completed to date, there are multiple, high-potential targets to be drill tested in 2022 and beyond."

"This is a fantastic addition to our Leonora portfolio, and we look forward to getting on the ground in the near future to commence exploration activities."