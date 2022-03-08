Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ozz Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZZ   AU0000152373

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

(OZZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ozz Resources : Application for quotation of securities - OZZ

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

OZZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

960,000

04/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

643844544

1.3

ASX issuer code

OZZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

04-Mar-2022 09:39

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

OZZ

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

4/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

OZZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

960,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of 4 tenements (the Linger & Die Goldfield) P37/9139 P37/8573 E37/1234 & E37/1235 in accordance with a Tenement Sale Agreement

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.086000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

securities are voluntary escrowed until 6 June 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ozz Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
