    OZZ   AU0000152373

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

(OZZ)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 09:17:04 pm
0.086 AUD   +1.18%
05:56pOZZ RESOURCES : Acquires historic high-grade leonora goldfield
PU
05:56pOZZ RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - OZZ
PU
02/13Ozz Resources Limited Provides New Copper, Gold and Nickel Targets for Drilling
CI
Ozz Resources : Proposed issue of securities - OZZ

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Performance Shares

840,000

confirmed

OZZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

960,000

Proposed +issue date

4/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

OZZ RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

643844544

1.3

ASX issuer code

OZZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OZZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

960,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of 4 tenements (the Linger & Die Goldfield) P37/9139 P37/8573 E37/1234 &

E37/1235 in accordance with a Tenement Sale Agreement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

82,560.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

only

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

use

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

personal

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Performance Shares

+Security type

Performance shares/units

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

840,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of 4 tenements (the Linger & Die Goldfield) P37/9139 P37/8573 E37/1234 &

For

E37/1235 in accordance with a Tenement Sale Agreement, convertible to ordinary shares upon the following milestone

being achieved by 30th November 2022 ¿ that OZZ is satisfied that United Mines Pty Ltd has satisfied all rehabilitation

obligations, to normal industry standards, of any areas disturbed by mining. This work will include contouring of any waste

dumps and ripping of compacted areas.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Performance shares/units details

only

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Will there be CDIs issued over the

+securities?

No

Is it a partly paid class of +security?

No

Is it a stapled +security?

use

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.ozz

Announcement titled 'OZZ ACQUIRES HISTORIC HIGH-GRADE LEONORA GOLDFIELD' dated 3 Mar 2022

personal

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

P rt 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

4/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

For

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

1800000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ozz Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
