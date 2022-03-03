Ozz Resources : Proposed issue of securities - OZZ

|
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
only
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
use
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
personal
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Performance Shares
+Security type
Performance shares/units
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
|
840,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
|
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for the acquisition of 4 tenements (the Linger & Die Goldfield) P37/9139 P37/8573 E37/1234 &
For
E37/1235 in accordance with a Tenement Sale Agreement, convertible to ordinary shares upon the following milestone
being achieved by 30th November 2022 ¿ that OZZ is satisfied that United Mines Pty Ltd has satisfied all rehabilitation
|
dumps and ripping of compacted areas.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
