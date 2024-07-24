P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) (“we” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss of $2.9 million, or diluted and basic loss per share of $0.13, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. These results compare to consolidated net income of $9.3 million, or diluted and basic earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Operating revenues decreased 11.8% to $182.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $207.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.
Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, commented, “Our consolidated operating results for the second quarter 2024 were very similar to the first quarter of the year. The quarter started off slower than anticipated but began to show signs of seasonal demand patterns that were more consistent with pre-covid periods and we saw capacity tightening some as we moved towards the end of the quarter. We continue to see downward rate pressure, but we are also seeing some opportunities that tell us we may be getting closer to a cycle change. Our continued focus on cost and efficiency measures helps us to mitigate the current unfavorable freight market as well as positioning us to meet our longer-term mid-80’s operating ratio expectation. I am pleased to see our team working together with our professional drivers to negotiate this environment and prepare us for opportunities that will come with an improved freight market.”
Liquidity, Capitalization, and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2024, we had an aggregate of $173.9 million of cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under our line of credit and $306.7 million of stockholders’ equity. Outstanding debt was $266.0 million as of June 30, 2024, which represents a $4.3 million increase from December 31, 2023. During the first half of 2024, we generated $28.4 million in operating cash flow.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing truckload dry van carrier services transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The Company’s consolidated operating subsidiaries also provide transportation services in Mexico through its gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas, under agreements with Mexican carriers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information included in this document contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may relate to expected future financial and operating results, prospects, plans or events, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, excess capacity in the trucking industry; surplus inventories; general inflation, recessionary economic cycles and downturns in customers' business cycles; a significant reduction in or termination of the Company's trucking service by a key customer, including as a result of future labor disruptions; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; potential economic, business or operational disruptions or uncertainties that may result from any future public health crises; the resale value of the Company's used equipment; the price and availability of new equipment consistent with anticipated acquisitions and replacement plans; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified drivers and owner-operators; increases in insurance premiums and deductible amounts relating to accident, cargo, workers' compensation, health, and other claims; increases in the number or amount of claims for which the Company is self-insured; inability of the Company to continue to secure acceptable financing arrangements; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, and intermodal competitors including reductions in rates resulting from competitive bidding; the ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; the impact of pending or future litigation; general risks associated with doing business in Mexico, including, without limitation, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, import duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic instability and terrorism; the potential impact of new laws, regulations or policy, including, without limitation, rules regarding the classification of independent contractors as employees, tariffs, import/export, trade and immigration regulations or policies; and other factors, including risk factors, included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise. Considering these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed above and in company filings might not transpire.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Revenue, before fuel surcharge
$160,213
$182,082
$321,182
$375,536
Fuel surcharge
22,735
25,330
44,358
53,600
Operating Revenue
182,948
207,412
365,540
429,136
Operating expenses and costs:
Salaries, wages and benefits
43,759
47,828
87,822
96,106
Operating supplies and expenses
35,309
39,716
70,020
81,210
Rent and purchased transportation
74,803
78,329
148,082
165,425
Depreciation
18,705
15,757
37,640
32,254
Insurance and claims
5,464
5,045
10,325
20,059
Other
5,752
7,208
12,931
12,631
Gain/(loss) on disposition of equipment
(139)
(260)
101
(836)
Total operating expenses and costs
183,653
193,623
366,921
406,849
Operating (loss)/income
(705)
13,789
(1,381)
22,287
Interest expense
(3,284)
(2,163)
(6,167)
(4,519)
Non-operating income (expense)
209
1,192
4,147
2,091
(Loss)/income before income taxes
(3,780)
12,818
(3,401)
19,859
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(870)
3,499
(772)
5,309
Net (loss)/income
($2,910)
$9,319
($2,629)
$14,550
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share
($0.13)
$0.42
($0.12)
$0.65
Average shares outstanding – Diluted
21,932
22,182
21,981
22,253
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Truckload Operations
Total miles (in thousands) (1)
45,829
50,526
89,894
101,095
Operating ratio (2)
103.7%
92.7%
103.9%
96.1%
Empty miles factor
8.95%
8.60%
8.78%
8.78%
Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge (1)
$2.09
$2.17
$2.10
$2.19
Total loads
110,511
109,000
212,712
211,430
Revenue per truck per workday
$714
$774
$710
$788
Revenue per truck per week
$3,572
$3,868
$3,552
$3,939
Average company-driver trucks
1,920
2,061
1,912
2,056
Average owner operator trucks
413
367
389
378
Logistics Operations
Total revenue (in thousands)
$53,659
$61,856
$112,428
$130,113
Operating ratio
93.9%
91.8%
93.9%
90.2%
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$71,984
$100,614
Trade accounts receivable, net
92,324
80,604
Other receivables
6,444
7,203
Inventories
2,326
2,321
Prepaid expenses and deposits
9,407
13,213
Marketable equity securities
42,005
43,203
Income taxes refundable
4,473
3,883
Total current assets
228,963
251,041
Property and equipment
781,296
771,131
Less: accumulated depreciation
279,527
266,412
Total property and equipment, net
501,769
504,719
Other non-current assets
2,795
4,697
Total assets
$733,527
$760,457
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$40,034
$62,652
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
16,798
16,799
Current portion of long-term debt
54,881
57,645
Total current liabilities
111,713
137,096
Long-term debt, net of current portion
211,140
204,064
Deferred income taxes
103,500
104,331
Other long-term liabilities
500
750
Total liabilities
426,853
446,241
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock
223
223
Additional paid-in capital
41,171
40,825
Treasury stock, at cost
(13,995)
(8,736)
Retained earnings
279,275
281,904
Total stockholders’ equity
306,674
314,216
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$733,527
$760,457
_______________________________________
1)
Excludes miles driven by third party power only carriers.
2)
The Truckload Operations operating ratio has been calculated based upon total operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, as a percentage of revenue, before fuel surcharge. We used revenue, before fuel surcharge, and operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, because we believe that eliminating this sometimes volatile source of revenue affords a more consistent basis for comparing our results of operations from period to period.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724218715/en/