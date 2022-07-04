Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. P.B. Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8331   KYG7308C1188

P.B. GROUP LIMITED

(8331)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.3100 HKD    0.00%
07:13aP B : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
06/24P B : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting; (2) retirement of independent non-executive director and change of composition of board committees; and (3) non-compliance with rules 5.05(1) and 5.28 of the gem listing rules and terms of reference of committees
PU
05/13P.B. Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
P B : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

07/04/2022 | 07:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8331)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of P.B. Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the

principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 1601, 16/F., Park Commercial Centre,180 Tung Lo Wan Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong with effect from 4 July 2022.

By order of the Board

P.B. Group Limited

Chik Wai Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 July 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Dr. CHAN Man Fung (Co-chairman), Mr. PUI Wai Lun (Co-chairman), Mr. SU Chun Xiang and Mr. Pang Ho Yin; and (ii) two independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. YIP Chong Ho Eric and Mr. CHOW Chi Hang Tony.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the day of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.thepbg.com.

Disclaimer

PB Group Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
