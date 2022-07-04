P B : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8331)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of P.B. Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the

principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 1601, 16/F., Park Commercial Centre,180 Tung Lo Wan Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong with effect from 4 July 2022.

By order of the Board

P.B. Group Limited

Chik Wai Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 July 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Dr. CHAN Man Fung (Co-chairman), Mr. PUI Wai Lun (Co-chairman), Mr. SU Chun Xiang and Mr. Pang Ho Yin; and (ii) two independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. YIP Chong Ho Eric and Mr. CHOW Chi Hang Tony.

