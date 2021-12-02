P B : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE (1) SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8331)

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE (1) SHARE

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Reference is made to the prospectus of P.B. Group Limited (the "Company") dated 9 November 2021 (the "Prospectus") and the announcement of the Company dated 25 November 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus.

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

As disclosed in the Announcement, a total of 4 valid applications and acceptances under the PAL in respect of a total of 23,631,510 Rights Shares had been received, representing approximately 29.7% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue. There will be no fractional entitlements to the Rights Shares arising under the Rights Issue. Based on the subscription results, the Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 55,925,690 Rights Shares, representing approximately 70.3% of the total number of the Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue.

As at the Record Date, there were no Non-Qualifying Shareholders and the number of the NQS Unsold Rights Shares is therefore nil.

PLACING ARRANGEMENT OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS SHARES AND COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS

As disclosed in the Announcement, the 55,925,690 Unsubscribed Rights Shares, representing approximately 70.3% of the total number of the Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue, were subject to the Compensatory Arrangements.