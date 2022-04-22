Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. P.C.S. Machine Group Holding Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCSGH   TH5306010Z06

P.C.S. MACHINE GROUP HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PCSGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
5.050 THB   -0.98%
06:48aP C S MACHINE PUBLIC : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 on the Company's Website
PU
03/16P C S MACHINE PUBLIC : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 on the Company Website
PU
02/23P C S MACHINE PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors'Meeting, Dividend Payment and Scheduling of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P C S Machine Public : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 on the Company's Website

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:13:42
Headline
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 on the Company's Website
Symbol
PCSGH
Source
PCSGH
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 3 876 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 504 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 174 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 7 701 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart P.C.S. MACHINE GROUP HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
P.C.S. Machine Group Holding Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Angkrit Rungrotkitiyot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Korawut Chiwaprecha Chief Financial Officer
Chakramon Phasukavanich Chairman
Koonchorn Roumanachai Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Juke Boon-Long Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P.C.S. MACHINE GROUP HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.98%227
DENSO CORPORATION-19.11%45 814
APTIV PLC-33.64%29 654
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.55%18 926
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.70%15 550
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-28.83%15 110