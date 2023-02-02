P E Analytics : Outcome of BM 02.02.2023

P. E. Analytics Limited
www.propequity.in
info@propequity.in
|
The Manager-Listing Department
|
02.02.2023
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
'Exchange Plaza', 5th Floor,
C-Block-G, Bandrakurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
SYMBOL: PROPEQUITY
Dear Sir/ Ma'am,
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 02nd February, 2023.
Reference: Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015
With reference of the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on i.e Thursday, February 02nd, 2023 was commenced at 12:30 p.m and concluded at 2:00 p.m inter alia to consider and approve the following:
1. Re-constitution of Audit Committee approved by Board as detailed below with effect from February 02nd 2023.
|
Name of the Committee
|
Composition
|
Category
|
Audit Committee of the Board
|
Mr. Satish Gordhan Mehta (Chairman)
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
|
Mr. Sachin Sandhir
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
|
Mr. Ajay Kalayil Chacko
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
|
Mr. Samir Jasuja
|
Managing Director
2. The Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) for public issue pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The above information is also available on the website of the company at www.propequity.in.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For P. E. Analytics Limited
__________
Chetna
Company Secretary
Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800
Corporate office: 348, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Tel: 91-124-4522725 Fax: 91-11-26152800
CIN - L70102DL2008PLC172384 Email: info@propequity.in www.propequity.in