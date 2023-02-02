Advanced search
2023-01-31
169.85 INR   +1.07%
P E Analytics : Outcome of BM 02.02.2023

02/02/2023 | 08:01am EST
P. E. Analytics Limited

www.propequity.in

info@propequity.in

The Manager-Listing Department

02.02.2023

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

'Exchange Plaza', 5th Floor,

C-Block-G, Bandrakurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

SYMBOL: PROPEQUITY

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 02nd February, 2023.

Reference: Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015

With reference of the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on i.e Thursday, February 02nd, 2023 was commenced at 12:30 p.m and concluded at 2:00 p.m inter alia to consider and approve the following:

1. Re-constitution of Audit Committee approved by Board as detailed below with effect from February 02nd 2023.

Name of the Committee

Composition

Category

Audit Committee of the Board

Mr. Satish Gordhan Mehta (Chairman)

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr. Sachin Sandhir

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr. Ajay Kalayil Chacko

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr. Samir Jasuja

Managing Director

2. The Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) for public issue pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The above information is also available on the website of the company at www.propequity.in.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For P. E. Analytics Limited

__________

Chetna

Company Secretary

Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800

Corporate office: 348, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Tel: 91-124-4522725 Fax: 91-11-26152800

CIN - L70102DL2008PLC172384 Email: info@propequity.in www.propequity.in

Disclaimer

P.E. Analytics Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 13:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
