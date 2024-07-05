  1. Name of Listed Entity:P. E. Analytics Limited
  2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: PROPEQUITY
  3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
  4. Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2024
  5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid

No

up shares?

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible

No

Securities?

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against

No

which depository receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

Yes

Promoter and Promoter Group

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or

No

otherwise encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential

No

Voting Rights?

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial

No

owner?

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Categ

Category

Nos.

No. of

No. of

No. of

Total

Shareholdin

Number of Voting

No. of

Shareholding ,

Number

Number

Number of

Sub-

o ry

of

of

fully paid

Partly

shares

nos.

g as a % of

Rights held in each

Shares

as a %

of

of

equity

categoriza

(I)

shareholde

share

up equity

paid-

underlyin

share

total no. of

class of securities

Underlyin

assuming full

Locked

Shares

shares

tion of

r

h

up

g

s

shares

g

conversion

in

pledged

held

shares

(II)

olders

shares

or

(III)

shares

equity

Depository

held

(calculated as

(IX)

Outstanding

of convertible

otherwise

in

Shareholding

held

shares

Receipts

(VII) =

per SCRR,

convertible

securities ( as a

(XII)

encumbered

dematerializ

No

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)+

1957)

securities

percentage of

(XIII)

ed form

of

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(including

diluted share

(XIV)

shares

As a % of

No of

Tota

Warrants)

capital)

No

As a

No

As a

under

Voting

l as

.

%

.

% of

(A+B+C2)

(X)

Rights

a

(a)

of

(a)

total

% of

tota

Shar

Cla

Cla

To

(A+B

(XI)= (VII)+(X)

l

e s

s s

s s

t

+ C)

Sha

held

As a % of

eg:

eg:

al

(A+B+C2)

r es

(b)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

X

y

hel

Cate

d

Cate

gory

Cate

(b)

gory

III

gory

I

III

A

Promoter & 2

7233699 0

0

723369 69.01

7233 0

723

69.01 0

69.01

21000

29.0

0

0

7233699

Promoter

9

699

369

00

3

Group

9

B

Public

839

3248405 0

0

324840 30.99

3248 0

324

30.99 0

30.99

0

0

3248405

5

405

840

5

C

Non

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Promoter-

Non Public

C1

Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

underlying

DRs

C2

Shares held 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

841

1048210 0

0

104821 100

1048 0

104

100

0

100

21000

20.0

0

0

10482104

4

04

2104

821

00

3

04

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

PAN

No. of

No. of

Partly

Nos. of

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shareh

fully

paid-up

shares

nos.

ding %

each class of securities

Shares

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

paid

equity

underlying

shares

calculate

(IX)

Underlying

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Depository

held

d as per

Outstanding

full

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

(VII =

SCRR,

convertible

conversion

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

1957

securities

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Total as

(including

convertible

No.

As a

No.

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a % of

a % of

Warrants)

securities (

(a)

% of

(a)

% of

(A+B+C2)

Total

(X)

as a

total

total

(VIII)

Voting

percentage

Shar

share

Class

Class

Tot

rights

of diluted

es

s held

X

Y

al

share

held

(b)

capital)

(b)

(XI) =

(VII)+(X) as a

% of

A+B+C2

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals/Hi

2

72336

0

0

723369

69.01

72336

0

723

69.01

0

69.01

2100

29.0

0

0

7233699

ndu undivided

99

9

99

369

000

3

Family

9

Samir Jasuja

AAO

1

72334

0

0

723342

69.01

72334

0

723

69.01

0

69.01

2100

29.0

0

0

7233428

PJ645

28

8

28

342

000

3

3G

8

Vaishali

AGB

1

271

0

0

271

0

271

0

271

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

271

Jasuja

PP68

84A

b

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government/

State

Government(s

)

c

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/

Banks

d

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(specify)

Sub-Total

2

72336

0

0

723369

69.01

72336

0

723

69.01

0

69.01

2100

29.0

0

0

7233699

(A)(1)

99

9

99

369

000

3

9

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Non-

Resident

Individuals/

Foreign

Individuals)

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Portfolio

Investor

e

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(specify)

Sub-Total

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(A)(2)

Total

2

72336

0

0

723369

69.01

72336

0

723

69.01

0

69.01

2100

29.0

0

0

7233699

Shareholding

99

9

99

369

000

3

of Promoter

9

and Promoter

Group (A)=

(A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category &

PA

Nos.

No.

Partly

Nos. of

Total

Shareho

Number of Voting Rights held

No. of

Total

Number

Number of

Num

Sub-

Name of the

N

of

of

paid-

shares

nos.

l ding %

in each class of securities

Shares

shareholdi

of

Shares

ber

categorization of

Shareholders

(II)

share

fully

up

underlyin

share

calculat

(IX)

Underlying

n g , as a

Locked in

pledged or

of

shares

(I)

h

paid

equity

g

s

e d as

Outstandin

%

shares

otherwise

equi

older

up

shares

Depositor

held

per

g

assuming

(XII)

encumbere

ty

(III)

equit

held

y

VII =

SCRR,

convertible

full

d (XIII)

shar

y

(V)

Receipts

IV+V+VI

1957

securities

conversio

es

share

(VI)

As a %

(including

n of

held

s

of

Warrants)

convertible

in

held

(A+B+C2

(X)

securities

dem

(IV)

) VIII

(as a

ateri

percentag

aliz

No of Voting Rights

Total

e of

No

As a

No.

As a

ed

Shareholding (No.

as a %

.

%

(N

% of

of shares) under

diluted

form

of

(a)

of

o t

total

share

(XIV)

Total

capital)

tota

ap

share

Voting

l

pli

s

(XI)

rights

Sha

ca

held

Clas

Clas

To

r es

ble

(Not

Sub-

s

s

t

hel

)

appli

Cat

X

Y

al

d

(a)

c

egor

(b)

able)

y I

(b)

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Domestic)

a

Mutual

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

b

Venture

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital

Funds

c

Alternate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investment

Funds

d

Banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

e

Insurance

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Companies

f

Provident

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds/

Pension

Funds

g

Asset

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

reconstructio

n companies

h

Sovereign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wealth

Funds

i

NBFCs

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

registered

with RBI

j

Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financial

Institutions

k

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Su Sub- b- Cate

  1. gory
    at III eg
    or y
    II

(specify)

Sub-Total

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(B)(1)

2

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Foreign)

a

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Direct

Investment

b

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Venture

Capital

Investors

c

Sovereign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wealth

Funds

d

Foreign

1

40440

0

0

404400

3.86

4044

0

404

3.86

0

3.86

0

0

4044

Portfolio

0

00

400

00

Investors

Category I

HORNBILL

AAD

1

40440

0

0

404400

3.86

4044

0

404

3.86

0

3.86

0

0

4044

ORCHID

CH56

0

00

400

00

INDIA

11C

FUND

e

Foreign

1

28740

0

0

287400

2.74

2874

0

287

2.74

0

2.74

0

0

2874

Portfolio

0

00

400

00

Investors

Category II

BARCA

AAB

1

28740

0

0

287400

2.74

2874

0

287

2.74

0

2.74

0

0

2874

GLOBAL

AB88

0

00

400

00

MASTER

24B

FUND, LP

f

Overseas

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Depositories

(holding

DRs)

(balancing

figure)

g

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(specify)

Sub-Total

2

69180

0

0

691800

6.6

6918

0

691

6.6

0

6.6

0

0

6918

(B)(2)

0

00

800

00

3

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government

/ State

Government(

s)

a

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government

/ President of

India

b

State

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government

/ Governor

c

Shareholding

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

by

Companies

or Bodies

Corporate

where

Central /

State

Government

is a promoter

Sub-Total

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(B)(3)

4

Non-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

institutions

a

Associate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

companies /

Subsidiaries

b

Directors and

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

their

relatives

(excluding

independent

directors and

nominee

directors)

c

Key

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Managerial

Personnel

d

Relatives of

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

promoters

(other than

"Immediate

Relatives" of

promoters

disclosed

under

"Promoter

and Promoter

Group"

category)

e

Trusts where

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

any person

belonging to

"Promoter

and Promoter

Group"

category is

"trustee",

"beneficiary"

, or "author

of the trust"

f

Investor

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Education

and

Protection

Fund (IEPF)

g

Resident

705

12642

0

0

126420

12.06

1264

0

126

12.06

0

12.06

0

0

1264

Individuals

05

5

205

420

205

holding

5

nominal

share capital

up to Rs. 2

lakhs

h

Resident

13

88200

0

0

882000

8.41

8820

0

882

8.41

0

8.41

0

0

8820

Individuals

0

00

000

00

holding

nominal

share capital

in excess of

Rs. 2 lakhs

BRAHAM

AAD

1

11460

0

0

114600

1.09

1146

0

114

1.09

0

1.09

0

0

1146

ARENJA

PA19

0

00

600

00

53D

SEEMA

ACG

1

19140

0

0

191400

1.83

1914

0

191

1.83

0

1.83

0

0

1914

KRISHNAR

PT72

0

00

400

00

AO

33E

TORASKAR

VAIBHAV

AAE

1

21120

0

0

211200

2.01

2112

0

211

2.01

0

2.01

0

0

2112

SUNIL

PK05

0

00

200

00

KAPUR

86H

i

Non

23

918000

0

91800

0.88

9180

0

918

0.88

0

0.88

0

0

9180

Resident

0

00

0

Indians

(NRIs)

j

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Nationals

k

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Companies

l

Bodies

35

21060

0

0

210600

2.01

2106

0

210

2.01

0

2.01

0

0

2106

Corporate

0

00

600

00

m

Any Other

61

10800

0

0

108000

1.03

1080

0

108

1.03

0

1.03

0

0

1080

(specify)

0

00

000

00

Clearing

5

426000

0

42600

0.41

4260

0

426

0.41

0

0.41

0

0

4260

member

0

00

0

HUF

56

654000

0

65400

0.62

6540

0

654

0.62

0

0.62

0

0

6540

0

00

0

Sub-Total

837

25566

0

0

255660

24.39

2556

0

255

24.39

0

24.39

0

0

2556

(B)(4)

05

5

605

660

605

5

Total Public

839

32484

0

0

324840

30.99

3248

0

324

30.99

0

30.99

0

0

3248

Shareholding

05

5

405

840

405

(B)=(B)(1)+(

5

B)(2)+(B)(3)

+(B)(4)

