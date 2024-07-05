- Name of Listed Entity:P. E. Analytics Limited
- Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: PROPEQUITY
- Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
- Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2024
- Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
S. No.
Particulars
Yes/No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid
No
up shares?
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible
No
Securities?
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against
No
which depository receipts are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
Yes
Promoter and Promoter Group
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or
No
otherwise encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential
No
Voting Rights?
7
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial
No
owner?
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Categ
Category
Nos.
No. of
No. of
No. of
Total
Shareholdin
Number of Voting
No. of
Shareholding ,
Number
Number
Number of
Sub-
o ry
of
of
fully paid
Partly
shares
nos.
g as a % of
Rights held in each
Shares
as a %
of
of
equity
categoriza
(I)
shareholde
share
up equity
paid-
underlyin
share
total no. of
class of securities
Underlyin
assuming full
Locked
Shares
shares
tion of
r
h
up
g
s
shares
g
conversion
in
pledged
held
shares
(II)
olders
shares
or
(III)
shares
equity
Depository
held
(calculated as
(IX)
Outstanding
of convertible
otherwise
in
Shareholding
held
shares
Receipts
(VII) =
per SCRR,
convertible
securities ( as a
(XII)
encumbered
dematerializ
No
(IV)
held
(VI)
(IV)+(V)+
1957)
securities
percentage of
(XIII)
ed form
of
(V)
(VI)
(VIII)
(including
diluted share
(XIV)
shares
As a % of
No of
Tota
Warrants)
capital)
No
As a
No
As a
under
Voting
l as
.
%
.
% of
(A+B+C2)
(X)
Rights
a
(a)
of
(a)
total
% of
tota
Shar
Cla
Cla
To
(A+B
(XI)= (VII)+(X)
l
e s
s s
s s
t
+ C)
Sha
held
As a % of
eg:
eg:
al
(A+B+C2)
r es
(b)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
X
y
hel
Cate
d
Cate
gory
Cate
(b)
gory
III
gory
I
III
A
Promoter & 2
7233699 0
0
723369 69.01
7233 0
723
69.01 0
69.01
21000
29.0
0
0
7233699
Promoter
9
699
369
00
3
Group
9
B
Public
839
3248405 0
0
324840 30.99
3248 0
324
30.99 0
30.99
0
0
3248405
5
405
840
5
C
Non
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Promoter-
Non Public
C1
Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
underlying
DRs
C2
Shares held 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
841
1048210 0
0
104821 100
1048 0
104
100
0
100
21000
20.0
0
0
10482104
4
04
2104
821
00
3
04
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name
PAN
No. of
No. of
Partly
Nos. of
Total
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
shareh
fully
paid-up
shares
nos.
ding %
each class of securities
Shares
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
paid
equity
underlying
shares
calculate
(IX)
Underlying
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Depository
held
d as per
Outstanding
full
(XII)
otherwise
in
equity
held
Receipts
(VII =
SCRR,
convertible
conversion
encumbered
dematerializ
share
(V)
(VI)
IV+V+VI)
1957
securities
of
(XIII)
ed form
s held
No of Voting Rights
Total as
(including
convertible
No.
As a
No.
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
As a % of
a % of
Warrants)
securities (
(a)
% of
(a)
% of
(A+B+C2)
Total
(X)
as a
total
total
(VIII)
Voting
percentage
Shar
share
Class
Class
Tot
rights
of diluted
es
s held
X
Y
al
share
held
(b)
capital)
(b)
(XI) =
(VII)+(X) as a
% of
A+B+C2
1
Indian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals/Hi
2
72336
0
0
723369
69.01
72336
0
723
69.01
0
69.01
2100
29.0
0
0
7233699
ndu undivided
99
9
99
369
000
3
Family
9
Samir Jasuja
AAO
1
72334
0
0
723342
69.01
72334
0
723
69.01
0
69.01
2100
29.0
0
0
7233428
PJ645
28
8
28
342
000
3
3G
8
Vaishali
AGB
1
271
0
0
271
0
271
0
271
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
271
Jasuja
PP68
84A
b
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government/
State
Government(s
)
c
Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions/
Banks
d
Any Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(specify)
Sub-Total
2
72336
0
0
723369
69.01
72336
0
723
69.01
0
69.01
2100
29.0
0
0
7233699
(A)(1)
99
9
99
369
000
3
9
2
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Non-
Resident
Individuals/
Foreign
Individuals)
b
Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
c
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
d
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Portfolio
Investor
e
Any Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(specify)
Sub-Total
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(A)(2)
Total
2
72336
0
0
723369
69.01
72336
0
723
69.01
0
69.01
2100
29.0
0
0
7233699
Shareholding
99
9
99
369
000
3
of Promoter
9
and Promoter
Group (A)=
(A)(1)+(A)(2)
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Category &
PA
Nos.
No.
Partly
Nos. of
Total
Shareho
Number of Voting Rights held
No. of
Total
Number
Number of
Num
Sub-
Name of the
N
of
of
paid-
shares
nos.
l ding %
in each class of securities
Shares
shareholdi
of
Shares
ber
categorization of
Shareholders
(II)
share
fully
up
underlyin
share
calculat
(IX)
Underlying
n g , as a
Locked in
pledged or
of
shares
(I)
h
paid
equity
g
s
e d as
Outstandin
%
shares
otherwise
equi
older
up
shares
Depositor
held
per
g
assuming
(XII)
encumbere
ty
(III)
equit
held
y
VII =
SCRR,
convertible
full
d (XIII)
shar
y
(V)
Receipts
IV+V+VI
1957
securities
conversio
es
share
(VI)
As a %
(including
n of
held
s
of
Warrants)
convertible
in
held
(A+B+C2
(X)
securities
dem
(IV)
) VIII
(as a
ateri
percentag
aliz
No of Voting Rights
Total
e of
No
As a
No.
As a
ed
Shareholding (No.
as a %
.
%
(N
% of
of shares) under
diluted
form
of
(a)
of
o t
total
share
(XIV)
Total
capital)
tota
ap
share
Voting
l
pli
s
(XI)
rights
Sha
ca
held
Clas
Clas
To
r es
ble
(Not
Sub-
s
s
t
hel
)
appli
Cat
X
Y
al
d
(a)
c
egor
(b)
able)
y I
(b)
1
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Domestic)
a
Mutual
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds
b
Venture
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Capital
Funds
c
Alternate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investment
Funds
d
Banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
e
Insurance
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Companies
f
Provident
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds/
Pension
Funds
g
Asset
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
reconstructio
n companies
h
Sovereign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wealth
Funds
i
NBFCs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
registered
with RBI
j
Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Financial
Institutions
k
Any Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Su Sub- b- Cate
-
gory
at III eg
or y
II
(specify)
Sub-Total
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(B)(1)
2
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Foreign)
a
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Direct
Investment
b
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Venture
Capital
Investors
c
Sovereign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wealth
Funds
d
Foreign
1
40440
0
0
404400
3.86
4044
0
404
3.86
0
3.86
0
0
4044
Portfolio
0
00
400
00
Investors
Category I
HORNBILL
AAD
1
40440
0
0
404400
3.86
4044
0
404
3.86
0
3.86
0
0
4044
ORCHID
CH56
0
00
400
00
INDIA
11C
FUND
e
Foreign
1
28740
0
0
287400
2.74
2874
0
287
2.74
0
2.74
0
0
2874
Portfolio
0
00
400
00
Investors
Category II
BARCA
AAB
1
28740
0
0
287400
2.74
2874
0
287
2.74
0
2.74
0
0
2874
GLOBAL
AB88
0
00
400
00
MASTER
24B
FUND, LP
f
Overseas
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depositories
(holding
DRs)
(balancing
figure)
g
Any Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(specify)
Sub-Total
2
69180
0
0
691800
6.6
6918
0
691
6.6
0
6.6
0
0
6918
(B)(2)
0
00
800
00
3
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government
/ State
Government(
s)
a
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government
/ President of
India
b
State
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government
/ Governor
c
Shareholding
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
by
Companies
or Bodies
Corporate
where
Central /
State
Government
is a promoter
Sub-Total
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(B)(3)
4
Non-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
institutions
a
Associate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
companies /
Subsidiaries
b
Directors and
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
their
relatives
(excluding
independent
directors and
nominee
directors)
c
Key
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Managerial
Personnel
d
Relatives of
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
promoters
(other than
"Immediate
Relatives" of
promoters
disclosed
under
"Promoter
and Promoter
Group"
category)
e
Trusts where
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
any person
belonging to
"Promoter
and Promoter
Group"
category is
"trustee",
"beneficiary"
, or "author
of the trust"
f
Investor
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Education
and
Protection
Fund (IEPF)
g
Resident
705
12642
0
0
126420
12.06
1264
0
126
12.06
0
12.06
0
0
1264
Individuals
05
5
205
420
205
holding
5
nominal
share capital
up to Rs. 2
lakhs
h
Resident
13
88200
0
0
882000
8.41
8820
0
882
8.41
0
8.41
0
0
8820
Individuals
0
00
000
00
holding
nominal
share capital
in excess of
Rs. 2 lakhs
BRAHAM
AAD
1
11460
0
0
114600
1.09
1146
0
114
1.09
0
1.09
0
0
1146
ARENJA
PA19
0
00
600
00
53D
SEEMA
ACG
1
19140
0
0
191400
1.83
1914
0
191
1.83
0
1.83
0
0
1914
KRISHNAR
PT72
0
00
400
00
AO
33E
TORASKAR
VAIBHAV
AAE
1
21120
0
0
211200
2.01
2112
0
211
2.01
0
2.01
0
0
2112
SUNIL
PK05
0
00
200
00
KAPUR
86H
i
Non
23
918000
0
91800
0.88
9180
0
918
0.88
0
0.88
0
0
9180
Resident
0
00
0
Indians
(NRIs)
j
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nationals
k
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Companies
l
Bodies
35
21060
0
0
210600
2.01
2106
0
210
2.01
0
2.01
0
0
2106
Corporate
0
00
600
00
m
Any Other
61
10800
0
0
108000
1.03
1080
0
108
1.03
0
1.03
0
0
1080
(specify)
0
00
000
00
Clearing
5
426000
0
42600
0.41
4260
0
426
0.41
0
0.41
0
0
4260
member
0
00
0
HUF
56
654000
0
65400
0.62
6540
0
654
0.62
0
0.62
0
0
6540
0
00
0
Sub-Total
837
25566
0
0
255660
24.39
2556
0
255
24.39
0
24.39
0
0
2556
(B)(4)
05
5
605
660
605
5
Total Public
839
32484
0
0
324840
30.99
3248
0
324
30.99
0
30.99
0
0
3248
Shareholding
05
5
405
840
405
(B)=(B)(1)+(
5
B)(2)+(B)(3)
+(B)(4)
