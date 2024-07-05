P.E. Analytics Ltd. owns and operates PropEquity which is an online subscription based real estate data and analytics platform covering over 166,939 projects of 59,082 developers across over 44+ cities in India. The Company offers two types of services: Website subscriptions and professional services. Its products and services include real estate business intelligence - residential, real estate business intelligence - commercial, intelligence - construction & related industries, collateral risk management, research & consulting, catchment area analysis, advanced processing facility (APF) services and realty indices. Its real estate business intelligence is its online subscription-based service providing analytics, data and real estate research covering the Indian real-estate Industry. The Company provides consulting services for sourcing of deals from the landowners/developers and sourcing of private equity for the same. It has a YouTube channel providing real estate related content.