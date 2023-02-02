P E Analytics : Statement of Deviation

Sub: Statement of Deviation(s) or variation(s) under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Please find enclosed herewith the Statement of Deviation(s) or variation under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on December 31st, 2022.
Kindly take the same on your record in terms of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
For P. E. Analytics Limited
Samir Jasuja
Managing Director
Encl: Statement of Deviation under Regulation 32(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800
STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S) UNDER REGULATION 32(8) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015.
P. E. Analytics Limited has allotted 27, 72,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- per equity share at an issue price of Rs.114/- (inclusive of Security premium of Rs.104/-) per equity shares through Initial Public Offer Opening (IPO).
As required under Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby state that there has been no deviation(s) or variation(s) in the utilization of proceeds from issue and the fund raised is being utilized for the purpose stated in the offer document.
Name of Listed Entity
P. E. ANALYTICS LIMITED
Mode of Fund Raising
OFS & IPO
Date of Raising Funds
Date of Listing on Exchange 04th April 2022
Amount Raised
Rs.3160.08 Lakhs (Fresh Issue-Rs.1605.28 Lakhs)
Report filed till quarter ended
December 31st 2022
Monitoring Agency
Not Applicable
Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable
Not Applicable
Is there a Deviation/ Variation in use of funds raised
No
If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a contract Not Applicable
or objects, which was approved by the shareholders
If yes, date of shareholders' approval
Not Applicable
Explanation for the Deviation/ Variation
Not Applicable
Comments of the Audit Committee after review
Not Applicable
Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table
S. No
Objective of Issue
Modified
Amount Utilized till
Amount
of
Deviation/ Remarks
Object
December 31st 2022
Variation for the Quarter
according
to
applicable
Object.
1.
Expenditure for Technological
N.A
58.02 Lakhs
N.A
_
upgradation
2.
Retail
Initiative
(B2C
N.A
110.00 Lakhs
N.A
_
Expansion Plan)
2.
General Corporate Purposes
N.A
160.66 Lakhs
N.A
_
3.
Issue expenses
N.A
50.00 Lakhs
N.A
_
