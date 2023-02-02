Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  P.E. Analytics Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    PROPEQUITY   INE0KN801013

P.E. ANALYTICS LIMITED

(PROPEQUITY)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
169.85 INR   +1.07%
P E Analytics : Statement of Deviation

02/02/2023 | 08:01am EST
P. E. Analytics Limited

www.propequity.in

info@propequity.in

The Manager

02.02.2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-Block-G

Bandrakurla Complex, Bandra (East)

SYMBOL: PROPEQUITY

Sub: Statement of Deviation(s) or variation(s) under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Please find enclosed herewith the Statement of Deviation(s) or variation under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on December 31st, 2022.

Kindly take the same on your record in terms of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For P. E. Analytics Limited

Samir Jasuja

Managing Director

Encl: Statement of Deviation under Regulation 32(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800

Corporate office: 348, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Tel: 91-124-4522725 Fax: 91-11-26152800

CIN - L70102DL2008PLC172384 Email: info@propequity.in www.propequity.in

P. E. Analytics Limited

www.propequity.in

info@propequity.in

STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S) UNDER REGULATION 32(8) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015.

P. E. Analytics Limited has allotted 27, 72,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- per equity share at an issue price of Rs.114/- (inclusive of Security premium of Rs.104/-) per equity shares through Initial Public Offer Opening (IPO).

As required under Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby state that there has been no deviation(s) or variation(s) in the utilization of proceeds from issue and the fund raised is being utilized for the purpose stated in the offer document.

Name of Listed Entity

P. E. ANALYTICS LIMITED

Mode of Fund Raising

OFS & IPO

Date of Raising Funds

Date of Listing on Exchange 04th April 2022

Amount Raised

Rs.3160.08 Lakhs (Fresh Issue-Rs.1605.28 Lakhs)

Report filed till quarter ended

December 31st 2022

Monitoring Agency

Not Applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable

Not Applicable

Is there a Deviation/ Variation in use of funds raised

No

If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a contract Not Applicable

or objects, which was approved by the shareholders

If yes, date of shareholders' approval

Not Applicable

Explanation for the Deviation/ Variation

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee after review

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee after review

Not Applicable

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

S. No

Objective of Issue

Modified

Amount Utilized till

Amount

of

Deviation/ Remarks

Object

December 31st 2022

Variation for the Quarter

according

to

applicable

Object.

1.

Expenditure for Technological

N.A

58.02 Lakhs

N.A

_

upgradation

2.

Retail

Initiative

(B2C

N.A

110.00 Lakhs

N.A

_

Expansion Plan)

2.

General Corporate Purposes

N.A

160.66 Lakhs

N.A

_

3.

Issue expenses

N.A

50.00 Lakhs

N.A

_

Yours faithfully,

For P. E. Analytics Limited

Samir Jasuja

Managing Director

Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800

Corporate office: 348, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Tel: 91-124-4522725 Fax: 91-11-26152800

CIN - L70102DL2008PLC172384 Email: info@propequity.in www.propequity.in

Disclaimer

P.E. Analytics Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 13:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
