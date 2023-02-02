P E Analytics : Statement of Deviation

P. E. Analytics Limited

www.propequity.in

info@propequity.in

The Manager 02.02.2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-Block-G

Bandrakurla Complex, Bandra (East)

SYMBOL: PROPEQUITY

Sub: Statement of Deviation(s) or variation(s) under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Please find enclosed herewith the Statement of Deviation(s) or variation under Regulation 32(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on December 31st, 2022.

Kindly take the same on your record in terms of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For P. E. Analytics Limited

Samir Jasuja

Managing Director

Encl: Statement of Deviation under Regulation 32(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Registered office: D-4, Commercial Complex, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057, India Tel: 91-11-26152801 Fax: 91-11-26152800

Corporate office: 348, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Tel: 91-124-4522725 Fax: 91-11-26152800

CIN - L70102DL2008PLC172384 Email: info@propequity.in www.propequity.in