Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-12-28 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2024 with the following dates:
- Friday 27th March: Annual Accounts 2023 to be issued.
- Tuesday 30th April: Annual General Meeting.
- Friday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Friday 30th August: 2nd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Friday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo).
Announcement no.8/2023
Issued 28-12-2023
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Website: www.petroleum.fo