Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. P/F Atlantic Petroleum
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLA DKK   FO000A0DN9X4

P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM

(ATLA DKK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:03:03 2023-05-31 am EDT
5.480 DKK    0.00%
12:16pAtlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2023
GL
03/31Summons for the Annual General Meeting of P/F Atlantic Petroleum
GL
03/31Atlantic Petroleum Posts Net Profit of DKK 0.3MM for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2023

05/31/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-05-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 1st quarter results for 2023. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website..

Highlights for Q1 2023:

G&A cost was DKK 0.9MM
Operating loss was DKK 5.4MM
Net loss was DKK 6.1MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -104.0MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 5/2023

Issued: 31-05-2023

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo

Attachment


All news about P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM
12:16pAtlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 20..
GL
03/31Summons for the Annual General Meeting of P/F Atlantic Petroleum
GL
03/31Atlantic Petroleum Posts Net Profit of DKK 0.3MM for 2022
GL
03/01P/F Atlantic Petroleum Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/01P/F Atlantic Petroleum Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
01/03Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 3rd Quarter 20..
GL
2022P/F Atlantic Petroleum Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – Halfyear 2022
GL
2022P/F Atlantic Petroleum Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,35 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net Debt 2022 71,3 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 77,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
P/F Atlantic Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Hoejgaard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben Arabo Chairman
Mourits Joensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM-21.26%3
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED8.25%24 170
VAR ENERGI-24.74%5 639
ENERGEAN PLC-16.12%2 439
OKEA ASA-7.84%291
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-27.78%135
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer