Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – Halfyear 2022

P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its halfyear results for 2022.

Highlights for H1 2022:

G&A cost was DKK 1.1MM

Operating profit was DKK 6.4MM

Net profit was DKK 7.7MM

Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -89.4MM

Bank debt was DKK 59.6MM



Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

