    ATLA DKK   FO000A0DN9X4

P/F ATLANTIC PETROLEUM

(ATLA DKK)
2022-08-31
8.620 DKK   -1.60%
12:12pAtlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – Halfyear 2022
GL
05/31Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2022
GL
05/31P/F Atlantic Petroleum Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – Halfyear 2022

08/31/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2022-08-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its halfyear results for 2022. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website..

Highlights for H1 2022:

G&A cost was DKK 1.1MM
Operating profit was DKK 6.4MM
Net profit was DKK 7.7MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -89.4MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.6MM


Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 5/2022

Issued: 31-08-2022

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo

Attachment


