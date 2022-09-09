P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost among top performers in Scandinavia in sustainability reporting

09.09.2022

A new report from Position Green (formerly The Governance Group) ranks Bakkafrost among the top performers of the 300 largest companies on the Scandinavian stock exchanges regarding ESG reporting.

Ranked with an A score, Bakkafrost's ESG reporting has been evaluated as: 'Excellent reporting in line with best practice. Good description of material issues and performance in these areas. Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets'.

Since 2017, Bakkafrost has published annual sustainability reports, which are performed accordingly to international sustainability reporting standards, ensuring transparency and comparability.

Tordis Poulsen, Group Sustainability Director at Bakkafrost, said:

"High-quality reporting is a prerequisite to advancing sustainable business practices. We cannot manage, what we cannot measure. We need quality data to show, how far we have come in achieving our sustainability goals, and it is of the utmost importance that all companies work accordingly to recognised reporting frameworks to ensure full transparency. Thus, we are delighted to be recognised for our continuous work to develop reliable and transparent sustainability reporting".

At Bakkafrost, we operate according to our sustainable growth strategy, which aims to decouple carbon emissions from our production, and as part of the strategy, we have invested in a hybrid wellboat and a fully electric catamaran, and we have made comprehensive investments into state-of-the-art RAS facilities with high rates of water recirculation.

We have recently published a summary report of our 2021 sustainability highlights, which can be found here.

The Position Green ESG100 report is available for download here.

