P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on expansion of Viðareiði hatchery

23.08.2022

On the 10th of August, Bakkafrost signed contracts with Faroese entrepreneurs Malltek, RV-tøkni and Nomatek on the expansion of Hall D at Viðareiði hatchery with 2,000 m3. The hall will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Furthermore, the project includes updates of biofilters and installing a highly efficient water recirculation system, ensuring a recirculation rate of up to 99%.

The expansion project is part of Bakkafrost's strategy to extend the on-land farming period, which will result in reduced biological risk as well as improved fish health.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

The Viðareiði hatchery commenced operations in 2016, and about 20 people work at the hatchery.

From the right: Rúni Olsen (Bakkafrost), Andreas Josephsen (Malltek), Ragnar Magnussen (Nomatek), Rói Vang (RV-tøkni), Finnbogi R. Djurhuus (Bakkafrost), Sigurð Jacobsen (Bakkafrost) og Regin Jacobsen (Bakkafrost)

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01