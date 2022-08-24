Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. P/F Bakkafrost
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAKKA   FO0000000179

P/F BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:04 2022-08-24 am EDT
610.50 NOK   +0.91%
02:38aP/F BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on expansion of Viðareiði hatchery
PU
08/23TRANSCRIPT : P/F Bakkafrost, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/23Operational EBIT of DKK 1,004 Million for the First Half of 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on expansion of Viðareiði hatchery

08/24/2022 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on expansion of Viðareiði hatchery

23.08.2022

On the 10th of August, Bakkafrost signed contracts with Faroese entrepreneurs Malltek, RV-tøkni and Nomatek on the expansion of Hall D at Viðareiði hatchery with 2,000 m3. The hall will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Furthermore, the project includes updates of biofilters and installing a highly efficient water recirculation system, ensuring a recirculation rate of up to 99%.

The expansion project is part of Bakkafrost's strategy to extend the on-land farming period, which will result in reduced biological risk as well as improved fish health.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

The Viðareiði hatchery commenced operations in 2016, and about 20 people work at the hatchery.

From the right: Rúni Olsen (Bakkafrost), Andreas Josephsen (Malltek), Ragnar Magnussen (Nomatek), Rói Vang (RV-tøkni), Finnbogi R. Djurhuus (Bakkafrost), Sigurð Jacobsen (Bakkafrost) og Regin Jacobsen (Bakkafrost)

Press Contacts:
Regin Jacobsen CEO
+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about P/F BAKKAFROST
02:38aP/F BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on expansion of Viðare..
PU
08/23TRANSCRIPT : P/F Bakkafrost, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/23Operational EBIT of DKK 1,004 Million for the First Half of 2022
AQ
08/18BAKKAFROST : Invitation to Presentation/Webcast of Q2 2022 & H1 2022 results 23 August 202..
AQ
07/11BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
07/04BAKKAFROST : Q2 2022 Trading Update
AQ
07/04P/F Bakkafrost Provides Harvest Volumes in the Faroe Islands and Scotland for Second Qu..
CI
06/21P/F BAKKAFROST : The Scottish Salmon Company renames operations in Scotland
PU
06/20P/F BAKKAFROST(OB : BAKKA) dropped from Oslo OBX Total Return Index
CI
05/10P/F Bakkafrost Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 200 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2022 1 880 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2022 2 461 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 27 447 M 3 686 M 3 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart P/F BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
P/F Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P/F BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 464,45 DKK
Average target price 549,82 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sverri Kjærbæk Head-Maritime Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P/F BAKKAFROST3.67%3 686
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA59.93%1 539
NTS ASA25.00%1 491
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS51.47%1 107
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED47.56%768
MÅSØVAL AS11.80%568