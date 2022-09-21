Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. P/F Bakkafrost
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAKKA   FO0000000179

P/F BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
524.00 NOK   -0.95%
04:00aP/F BAKKAFROST : Faroese Prime Minister visited Bakkafrost US
PU
09/09P/F BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost among top performers in Scandinavia in sustainability reporting
PU
08/27BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P/F Bakkafrost : Faroese Prime Minister visited Bakkafrost US

09/21/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Faroese Prime Minister visited Bakkafrost US

21.09.2022

On Monday 19th September, the Faroese Prime Minister, Mr Bárður á Steig Nielsen, visited Bakkafrost's sales and processing department in New Jersey. The prime minister is attending the UN general assembly in New York these days.
Since 2018, Bakkafrost has had a sales and processing department in the US, and in 2020 a new processing plant was built with state-of-the-art processing machines and optimal facilities for shipping to the US market.

Head of the US department Hanus Jacobsen hosted the visit, and the prime minister was given a guided tour, where Hanus Jacobsen talked about the plant, the production, and the outlook for sales of healthy and sustainable salmon to the US market, which has been growing over the last years.

About 60 employees work in the sales and processing department in New Jersey.

Press Contacts:
Regin Jacobsen CEO
+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 278 M 977 M 977 M
Net income 2022 1 766 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2022 2 583 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 22 555 M 3 029 M 3 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart P/F BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
P/F Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P/F BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 381,66 DKK
Average target price 546,05 DKK
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sverri Kjærbæk Head-Maritime Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P/F BAKKAFROST-9.36%3 029
NTS ASA23.37%1 391
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA29.60%1 179
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS45.35%1 004
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED48.14%744
ICELANDIC SALMON AS22.30%546