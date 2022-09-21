P/F Bakkafrost : Faroese Prime Minister visited Bakkafrost US

21.09.2022

On Monday 19th September, the Faroese Prime Minister, Mr Bárður á Steig Nielsen, visited Bakkafrost's sales and processing department in New Jersey. The prime minister is attending the UN general assembly in New York these days.

Since 2018, Bakkafrost has had a sales and processing department in the US, and in 2020 a new processing plant was built with state-of-the-art processing machines and optimal facilities for shipping to the US market.

Head of the US department Hanus Jacobsen hosted the visit, and the prime minister was given a guided tour, where Hanus Jacobsen talked about the plant, the production, and the outlook for sales of healthy and sustainable salmon to the US market, which has been growing over the last years.

About 60 employees work in the sales and processing department in New Jersey.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01