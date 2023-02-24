P/F BankNordik : Corporate Responsibility Report for 2022

Dear reader,

As a financial institution that has had an impact on people's lives and businesses since 1906, we are fully aware of our role and responsibilities with respect to the communities we serve. We believe it is our duty to support every aspect of those communities in order to sustain our position and grow.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measures are central to our sustainability focus, as they help us track our progress and plans for im- provements. We report on a selection of ESG-related business practices that are most important to us and our stakehold- ers.

Our employees are our most important resource. We strive to safeguard a healthy organisation in terms of personal and professional development opportuni- ties, a diversified work force, and under the best suitable governance structure.

We recognise the imbalance of diversity in the work force and the historical lack of gender equality in management