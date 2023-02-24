P/F BankNordik : Corporate Responsibility Report for 2022
02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
Corporate
Responsibility
Report 2022
Making a positive difference
Table of
contents
INTRODUCTION
Letter to our stakeholders
Our business and sustainability
Our key stakeholders
New position of sustainability adviser
10 SUSTAINABILITY
Our sustainability policy
Sustainability Committee
Sustainability Group
Our goals
Our direct economic impact
15 ESG
ESG and Nasdaq
ESG Key Figures
Building sustainable societies Minimise our environmental footprint
Action plan for reducing the CO2 footprint from loans Action plan for reducing CO2 footprint from investments Sustainable investments make a difference Leadership almost in gender balance
31 OUR STAKEHOLDERS
Our investors
Our customers
Our employees
Our local community
52 DATA
Progress on SDG's ESG data, definitions
Introduction
3 BANKNORDIK CSR Report 2022
Letter to
our stakeholders
Dear reader,
As a financial institution that has had an impact on people's lives and businesses since 1906, we are fully aware of our role and responsibilities with respect to the communities we serve. We believe it is our duty to support every aspect of those communities in order to sustain our position and grow.
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measures are central to our sustainability focus, as they help us track our progress and plans for im- provements. We report on a selection of ESG-related business practices that are most important to us and our stakehold- ers.
Our employees are our most important resource. We strive to safeguard a healthy organisation in terms of personal and professional development opportuni- ties, a diversified work force, and under the best suitable governance structure.
We recognise the imbalance of diversity in the work force and the historical lack of gender equality in management
positions within our industry. We believe that diversity leads to stronger business and better results. Therefore, we are committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender, to advance in their careers and take on management roles within the Group. This commitment has yielded positive results, as evidenced by the progress made in our organisation in recent years.
As you can read in this report, we have our challenges but also successes when it comes to gender balance, and we are highly committed to bridging the gaps and sustaining our achievements. These aspects are parts of our S and G-related business practises, but let's now have a look at E.
While it is widely accepted that the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere will contribute to global warming and unstable weather condi- tions, the full extent and long-term effects of these challenges are difficult to predict. However, as a strong financial
Our values
At BankNordik, we are committed to taking a proactive approach to sustainability and corporate responsibility, driven by our values and strategic foundation. In all our decision-making, we aim to utilise our expertise and core competencies to make a positive difference for our key stakeholders. We approach these efforts with enthusiasm and a commitment to creating positive change.
4BANKNORDIK CSR Report 2022
institution, it is our responsibility to make responsible decisions that consider the long-term health of our planet. To this end, we have established long-term goals that are broken down into a range of short-term goals to guide our present decision-making and that of our stake- holders.
We consider our role as a player in the financial sector to be an opportunity to enable our customers to make sustainable choices that reduce GHG emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future.
Our sustainability and corporate responsibility approach is based on the idea that the most effective initiatives are those that are inherently connected to our business strategy and core compe- tencies.
Therefore, we have ensured that these activities and initiatives are aligned with our vision, strategy, and values. We offer a range of sustainable financial products, such as electric car loans, green home loans, and energy efficiency loans that allow our customers to make a positive difference in their local communities. We also invest in sustainable assets that have a positive impact and do not have harmful effects.
We are committed to eliminating our direct emissions (scope 1) by 2025 and to
reducing our sourced electricity and heating (scope 2) to zero by 2030, but we are fully aware that the latter goal may depend on the efforts of our providers. In addition, we have begun to measure certain scope 3 emissions in our investments and will continue to do so in the coming years. We have also included initial estimates of emissions related to car loans for private customers and corporate loans in this year's report. While these estimates are based on the best available data, we will work with relevant organizations to improve the quality of this data over time.
In 2022, we took steps to prioritise sustainability in a more strategic approach by hiring a sustainability adviser in a newly-created position. The adviser's initial tasks have been to formalise and centralise our various sustainability initiatives. As part of this process, we have developed a sustainability policy to establish a basic understanding of regulatory requirements and provide a strategic starting point. We have also established a sustainability committee and a working group to ensure that sustainability is integrated and transparent in our organization.
Our stakeholders are at the core of everything we do, and their needs are therefore crucial to our business strate- gy. In the coming years, it will be more important than ever for us to take
control of the sustainability agenda, prioritise transparency, and meet the increasing regulatory requirements. We are eager to embark on an ambitious plan to fully align with the Corporate Social Responsibility Directive within the next few years. We believe that this is an essential step towards a more sustainable future in which transparency and accountability are paramount.
We are committed to making a positive difference through our core competen- cies, in collaboration with our central stakeholders: our employees, customers, local communities, and investors. This commitment and our key stakeholders have been integral to our sustainability agenda and will continue to guide us as we move forward.
In this report, you will find information about what we have been doing in the area of corporate responsibility and sustainability, our ESG performance in 2022, and our aspirations for 2023 and beyond.
BankNordik P/F published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:06:01 UTC.