P/F BankNordik : Investor Presentation of Annual Report 2022
02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
Core operations improved in 2022
24 February 2023
Turið F. Arge, EVP
Page 1
Disclaimer
This presentation contains statements regarding future results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ significantly from the results indicated or implied in these statements.
No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Accordingly, none of BankNordik, or any of its principal shareholders or subsidiary undertakings or any of such person's officers or employees or advisers accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.
Page 2
Overview
Highlights
Financials
Operating income
Insurance
Expenditures
Impairment charges
Capital ratios
The Faroese and Greenlandic economy
Outlook 2023
Appendices
Retail banking
Corporate banking Insurance
Page 3
Highlights
Profit & Loss
Satisfactory developments in core banking operations
Operational and financial highlights
Solid financial results for the year. Core operating income improved by 10% due to better balance between income and costs as well as a stronger interest rate environment.
Net interest income up by 8% QoQ and 4% YoY due to interest increases.
Net fee and commission income up by 11% YoY
Net insurance income increased by 29% QoQ and 54% YoY, driven by price adjustments and lower claims.
Operating costs YoY higher, primarily because of exceptional costs associated with change in management and board members.
Reversal of impairment charges on a well-collateralised loan portfolio.
DKKm
Q4 2022 Q3 2022
Index
2022
2021
Index
Net interest income
72
67
108
270
260
104
Net fee and commission income
23
22
104
88
79
111
Net insurance income
14
11
129
52
34
154
Other operating income
8
11
70
37
34
108
Operating income
117
110
106
447
407
110
Operating and sector costs
-58
-62
93
-243
-236
103
Profit before impairment charges
59
48
122
202
171
118
Net impairment charges on loans
3
12
29
47
77
61
Operating profit
62
60
104
249
248
101
Non-recurring items
0
0
0
89
Investment portfolio earnings
8
-36
-22
-43
-6
667
Profit before tax, continuing operations
70
24
294
207
330
63
Profit before tax, discontinued operations
0
0
0
9
0
Profit before tax
70
24
294
207
340
61
Key Metrics
The turbulence in financial markets had an adverse impact on our securities holdings during the year.
Capital optimisation continues.CET1 capital ratio of 21.6%
Financial targets raised for 2024:
ROE after tax from 10% to 12%
Cost/Income ratio from <55% to <53%
Dividend payment from 50% to 70% of net profit
DKKbn
Q4 2022 Q3 2022
Index
2022
2021
Index
Loans and advances
8.1
8.0
101
8.1
7.6
106
Deposits and other debt
8.4
8.2
102
8.4
7.9
106
Mortgage credit
2.6
2.7
100
2.6
2.7
100
Target
Operating cost / income, %
< 53.0
49.7
56.5
54.5
58.0
CET1 capital ratio, %
20.0
21.6
22.9
21.6
23.8
RoE, % (annualised)
> 12.0
12.1
4.6
8.5
12.6
RoE, excl. one-offs, % (annualised)
> 12.0
12.1
4.6
8.5
8.9
Combined ratio
85.0
85.0
87.8
87.0
101.0
Divested activities eliminated from the figures above
Page 4
Operating income - Net interest income
Slightly increased interest rate margin resulted in 4% increase in NII for the year
Comments
Net interest income up by DKK 5.7m QoQ and DKK 9.7m YoY.
Increase in net interest income due to higher interest rates.
Lending volumes up by DKK 106m QoQ and DKK 459m YoY
Deposits up by DKK 126m QoQ and DKK 437m YoY.
Loans and deposits
Loans
Deposits
DKKbn
8.9
9
7.9
8.0
7.7
8.0
8.2
8.1
8.4
8
7.6
7.4
7.6
7.7
7
6
5
4
3
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
QoQ changes in net interest income
DKKm
100
16.3
1.0
9.4
90
4.2
3.1
72.4
80
5.1
66.7
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Q3 2022
Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit
External Other
Q4 2022
volume
interest
volume
interest
funding
YoY changes in net interest income
DKKm
290
3.2
7.8
285
15.5
8.9
280
275
0.6
269.5
270
7.2
259.8
255 250 245
Q4 2021 Lending
Lending
Deposit
Deposit
External Other
Q4 2022
volume
interest
volume
interest
funding
Divested activities eliminated from the figures above
