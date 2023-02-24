Advanced search
    BNORDIK CSE   FO0000000088

P/F BANKNORDIK

(BNORDIK CSE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:37:41 2023-02-23 am EST
173.00 DKK   +1.17%
P/f Banknordik : Investor Presentation of Annual Report 2022
PU
02:01aCore operations improved in 2022
AQ
01/26BankNordik announces its financial guidance for 2023
AQ
P/F BankNordik : Investor Presentation of Annual Report 2022

02/24/2023
Core operations improved in 2022

24 February 2023

Turið F. Arge, EVP

Page 1

Disclaimer

  • This presentation contains statements regarding future results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ significantly from the results indicated or implied in these statements.
  • No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Accordingly, none of BankNordik, or any of its principal shareholders or subsidiary undertakings or any of such person's officers or employees or advisers accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Page 2

Overview

  • Highlights
  • Financials
    • Operating income
    • Insurance
    • Expenditures
    • Impairment charges
    • Capital ratios
  • The Faroese and Greenlandic economy
  • Outlook 2023
  • Appendices

Retail banking

Corporate banking Insurance

Page 3

Highlights

Profit & Loss

  • Satisfactory developments in core banking operations

Operational and financial highlights

  • Solid financial results for the year. Core operating income improved by 10% due to better balance between income and costs as well as a stronger interest rate environment.
    • Net interest income up by 8% QoQ and 4% YoY due to interest increases.
    • Net fee and commission income up by 11% YoY
    • Net insurance income increased by 29% QoQ and 54% YoY, driven by price adjustments and lower claims.
  • Operating costs YoY higher, primarily because of exceptional costs associated with change in management and board members.
  • Reversal of impairment charges on a well-collateralised loan portfolio.

DKKm

Q4 2022 Q3 2022

Index

2022

2021

Index

Net interest income

72

67

108

270

260

104

Net fee and commission income

23

22

104

88

79

111

Net insurance income

14

11

129

52

34

154

Other operating income

8

11

70

37

34

108

Operating income

117

110

106

447

407

110

Operating and sector costs

-58

-62

93

-243

-236

103

Profit before impairment charges

59

48

122

202

171

118

Net impairment charges on loans

3

12

29

47

77

61

Operating profit

62

60

104

249

248

101

Non-recurring items

0

0

0

89

Investment portfolio earnings

8

-36

-22

-43

-6

667

Profit before tax, continuing operations

70

24

294

207

330

63

Profit before tax, discontinued operations

0

0

0

9

0

Profit before tax

70

24

294

207

340

61

Key Metrics

  • The turbulence in financial markets had an adverse impact on our securities holdings during the year.
  • Capital optimisation continues. CET1 capital ratio of 21.6%
  • Financial targets raised for 2024:
    • ROE after tax from 10% to 12%
    • Cost/Income ratio from <55% to <53%
    • Dividend payment from 50% to 70% of net profit

DKKbn

Q4 2022 Q3 2022

Index

2022

2021

Index

Loans and advances

8.1

8.0

101

8.1

7.6

106

Deposits and other debt

8.4

8.2

102

8.4

7.9

106

Mortgage credit

2.6

2.7

100

2.6

2.7

100

Target

Operating cost / income, %

< 53.0

49.7

56.5

54.5

58.0

CET1 capital ratio, %

20.0

21.6

22.9

21.6

23.8

RoE, % (annualised)

> 12.0

12.1

4.6

8.5

12.6

RoE, excl. one-offs, % (annualised)

> 12.0

12.1

4.6

8.5

8.9

Combined ratio

85.0

85.0

87.8

87.0

101.0

Divested activities eliminated from the figures above

Page 4

Operating income - Net interest income

  • Slightly increased interest rate margin resulted in 4% increase in NII for the year

Comments

  • Net interest income up by DKK 5.7m QoQ and DKK 9.7m YoY.
  • Increase in net interest income due to higher interest rates.
  • Lending volumes up by DKK 106m QoQ and DKK 459m YoY
  • Deposits up by DKK 126m QoQ and DKK 437m YoY.

Loans and deposits

Loans

Deposits

DKKbn

8.9

9

7.9

8.0

7.7

8.0

8.2

8.1

8.4

8

7.6

7.4

7.6

7.7

7

6

5

4

3

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

QoQ changes in net interest income

DKKm

100

16.3

1.0

9.4

90

4.2

3.1

72.4

80

5.1

66.7

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Q3 2022

Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit

External Other

Q4 2022

volume

interest

volume

interest

funding

YoY changes in net interest income

DKKm

290

3.2

7.8

285

15.5

8.9

280

275

0.6

269.5

270

7.2

  1. 259.8

255 250 245

Q4 2021 Lending

Lending

Deposit

Deposit

External Other

Q4 2022

volume

interest

volume

interest

funding

Divested activities eliminated from the figures above

Page 5

Disclaimer

BankNordik P/F published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 449 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2022 169 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,75x
Yield 2022 23,0%
Capitalization 1 656 M 236 M 236 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart P/F BANKNORDIK
Duration : Period :
P/F BankNordik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P/F BANKNORDIK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 173,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Ellefsen Chief Executive Officer
Rune Nørregaard Chief Financial & Credit Officer
Jóhanna Lava Køtlum Chairman
Turið Finnbogadóttir Arge Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth M. Samuelsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P/F BANKNORDIK27.21%236
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%146 592
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%70 388
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.07%51 355
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.37%50 974
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.50%41 736