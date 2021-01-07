Log in
P/F BANKNORDIK

(BNORDIK CSE)
P/F BankNordik : Major shareholder announcement ─ Protector Forsikring ASA

01/07/2021 | 07:46am EST
Major shareholder announcement ─ Protector Forsikring ASA

5.1.2021 15:45:02 CET | BankNordik | Major shareholder announcements

Company announcement no. 1/2021

In accordance with section 29 of the Faroese Securities Trading Act, Banknordik discloses it has been notified today by Protector Forsikring ASA, that at 5 January 2021, Protector Forsikring ASA held 960,644 shares equal to 10.01 % of BankNordik's share capital.

Further information:

Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348

BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 16.7bn and 360 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Disclaimer

BankNordik P/F published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:45:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 636 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2020 165 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 1 489 M 246 M 246 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float -
Chart P/F BANKNORDIK
Duration : Period :
P/F BankNordik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends P/F BANKNORDIK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 157,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Árni Ellefsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine Bosse Chairman
Kenneth M. Samuelsen Director
Jógvan Jespersen Director
Barbara Pállsdóttir Vang Vice Chairman
