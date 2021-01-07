P/F BankNordik : Major shareholder announcement ─ Protector Forsikring ASA

5.1.2021 15:45:02 CET | BankNordik | Major shareholder announcements

Company announcement no. 1/2021

In accordance with section 29 of the Faroese Securities Trading Act, Banknordik discloses it has been notified today by Protector Forsikring ASA, that at 5 January 2021, Protector Forsikring ASA held 960,644 shares equal to 10.01 % of BankNordik's share capital.

Further information:

Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348

BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 16.7bn and 360 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.