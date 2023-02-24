Advanced search
    BNORDIK CSE   FO0000000088

P/F BANKNORDIK

(BNORDIK CSE)
02:07aP/f Banknordik : Investor Presentation of Annual Report 2022
173.00 DKK   +1.17%
02:07aP/f Banknordik : Investor Presentation of Annual Report 2022
PU
02:01aCore operations improved in 2022
AQ
01/26BankNordik announces its financial guidance for 2023
AQ
P/F BankNordik : Risk Management Report 2022

02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
Risk Management Report 2022

Contents

1.

Introduction…………………………………..……....

3

2.

Organisation…………………………

4

  1. Introduction.………..……………...………………....4
  2. Risk policies and limits…………….…..………..…..5
  3. Risk organization.……………………..……………..5 2.3.1 Board of Directors.…………………………….…..7 2.3.2 Executive Board……………………………………7 2.3.3 Credit Committee…………………….….…………7 2.3.4 Staff departments……………….………….……..7 2.3.5 Business units……………….……………………..8
  4. Reporting….………………………..………………...8

3. Capital Management………………………

10

3.1 Framework of the Group's capital

management.……………………………………………10

  1. Pillar I……………………………….………………..10
  2. Pillar II………………………………………….…….10 3.3.1 Solvency requirement..……………...…………..12 3.3.2 The methodology…………………………………12 3.3.3 Group solvency requirement……………………13
    4. Credit Risk…………………………...………..…….14
  1. Definition…………………………..………..……….14
  1. Policy…………………………………….......………14
  2. Credit process………………………………..……..14
  3. Credit risk classification…………………..….…….15
  4. Credit exposure………………………….………….15 4.5.1 Credit exposure, quality and concentration……16
  5. Risk mitigation………………………………………18
  6. Monitoring and portfolio management……………20 4.7.1 Credit risk management……………….………..20
  7. Impairment/Losses…………….…………….….....20
  1. The Supervisory Diamond………….……………..22
    5. Market Risk…………………………………………..23
  1. Organisation………………………………………...23
  2. Definition………….……………..………….……….23
  3. Policy and responsibility…………………………...23

5.4

Control and management…………….…..…

24

5.5

Market risk…………………………………..… ....… 24

5.6

Interest rate risk………………………………

25

5.7

Exchange rate risk……………………………

25

  1. Equity market risk…………………………………..25
    6. Liquidity Risk……………………………………..…27
  1. Definition……..………………………..………….…27
  2. Control and management………………………….27 6.2.1 Operational liquidity risk……………………...….27 6.2.2 Liquidity stress testing……………………….…..27 6.2.3 Twelve-month liquidity……………………….…..27 6.2.4 Structural liquidity risk…………………………...27 6.2.5 Funding sources…………………………..……..27
  3. Collateral provided by the Group………….……..28
    7. Operational Risk……………………………………29
  1. Definition……..…………………….…….…………29
  2. Policy………….……………………….……..……...29
  3. Measurement and control……….………….……..29
  4. Long-termgoals in operational
    risk management………………………………………..29

8. Insurance Risk………………………………….......30

  1. Capital requirements……………………………….30
  2. Trygd non-life insurance……………………..…….30
  3. NordikLív-Lifeinsurance………………………...33

2

Risk Management Report 2022

1. Introduction

The purpose of BankNordik's Risk Management Report is to ensure transparency in the BankNordik Group and to make available information on how the Group manages the risks it encounters.

BankNordik's Risk Management Report is published annually on the Group's website: www.banknordik.com/rmr, simultaneously with the release of the Group's Annual Report 2022. The Risk Management Report is a separate unaudited document. There are no audit requirements for the Risk Management Report, but much of the information in the Risk Management Report will also be provided in the audited Annual Report 2022.

3

Risk Management Report 2022

2. Organisation

2.1 Introduction

Understanding and ensuring transparency in risk taking are key elements of the BankNordik Group's business strategy. The Group's ambition is to set high standards for risk management. Our risk organization supports this ambition, and it has developed in-depth risk management expertise.

The Board of Directors sets out the overall risk policies for all types of material risk while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group, including implementation of the risk policies and risk management.

The Executive Board consists of Group CEO, Árni Ellefsen and Turið F. Arge, EVP. At the chief operational level, the Group is divided into two main business units:

  • Corporate Banking operations In the Faroe Islands and Greenland, headed by Turið F. Arge, Executive Vice President
  • Personal Banking operations in the Faroe Islands and Greenland, headed by Turið F. Arge, Executive Vice President

figure 1

4

Risk Management Report 2022

The Executive Secretariat, Finance, IT, insurance activities (Trygd P/F and NordikLív P/F) and the Real Estate Company (Skyn P/F) reports to Árni Ellefsen, Chief Executive Officer.

The business units are supported by the following units:

  • Credit Services, Finance, Accounting, Treasury and IT, headed by Árni Ellefsen, Chief Executive Officer
  • Marketing and Markets, headed by Turið F. Arge, Executive Vice President

The Group's risk officer and compliance officer are members of CEO's office.

The Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Vice President constitute the Group Executive Management Team.

The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management Team have established various sub-committees, including an Audit Committee, a Credit Committee and a Risk Committee.

The Group allocates resources to manage and monitor risk and to ensure on-going compliance with approved risk limits. The Group has a reporting cycle to ensure that the relevant management bodies, including the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Group Executive Management Team, are kept informed of relevant developments in risk measures.

The Group's risk policies as well as its limits and organizational framework for risk management are described in greater detail in the following sections.

2.2 Risk policies and limits

The Board of Directors sets out the overall risk policies and limits for all material risk types. The Board also determines the general principles for managing and monitoring risk, and it reviews the risk policies and limits annually. The Group uses risk appetite as a strategic concept to determine its risk-based limits. Risk appetite represents the maximum risk the Group is willing to assume in pursuit of its business targets. The risk appetite framework offers an overview of various risk dimensions and enables the Group to manage risk measurement across these dimensions in accordance with its overall risk policies.

The framework is based on an analysis of the current risk profiles of the Group and its major business units. It includes setting explicit targets, limits and contingency plans in accordance with the risk policies. It also includes monitoring of risk levels.

Key risk elements are identified on an on-going basis in a dynamic process driven by new products, procedures, risk measurement applications as well as economic developments. The Group conducts risk management at the customer and industry levels as well as on the basis of geographical location and collateral type. It takes a comprehensive approach to the core risk dimensions:

  • Credit risk
  • Market risk
  • Liquidity risk
  • Operational risk

Other risk dimensions are incorporated at the Group and business unit levels where appropriate. They include insurance and concentration risk, financial strength, and earnings robustness. Specific risk instructions for the main business units are prepared on the basis of the overall risk policies and limits. These instructions are used to prepare business procedures and reconciliation and control procedures for the relevant units and for system development purposes.

2.3 Risk organization

BankNordik's "Rules of procedure" for the Board of Directors and the "Board of Directors' Instructions to the Executive Board" specifies the responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board and the division of responsibilities between them. This two-tier management structure has been developed in accordance with Faroese and Danish legislation, and the "Rules of procedure" and "Board of Directors' Instructions to the

5

BankNordik P/F published this content on 24 February 2023


© Publicnow 2023
