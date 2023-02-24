P/F BankNordik : Risk Management Report 2022

BankNordik's Risk Management Report is published annually on the Group's website: www.banknordik.com/rmr , simultaneously with the release of the Group's Annual Report 2022. The Risk Management Report is a separate unaudited document. There are no audit requirements for the Risk Management Report, but much of the information in the Risk Management Report will also be provided in the audited Annual Report 2022.

The purpose of BankNordik's Risk Management Report is to ensure transparency in the BankNordik Group and to make available information on how the Group manages the risks it encounters.

The Executive Board consists of Group CEO, Árni Ellefsen and Turið F. Arge, EVP. At the chief operational level, the Group is divided into two main business units:

The Board of Directors sets out the overall risk policies for all types of material risk while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group, including implementation of the risk policies and risk management.

Understanding and ensuring transparency in risk taking are key elements of the BankNordik Group's business strategy. The Group's ambition is to set high standards for risk management. Our risk organization supports this ambition, and it has developed in-depth risk management expertise.

Risk Management Report 2022

The Executive Secretariat, Finance, IT, insurance activities (Trygd P/F and NordikLív P/F) and the Real Estate Company (Skyn P/F) reports to Árni Ellefsen, Chief Executive Officer.

The business units are supported by the following units:

Credit Services, Finance, Accounting, Treasury and IT, headed by Árni Ellefsen, Chief Executive Officer

Marketing and Markets, headed by Turið F. Arge, Executive Vice President

The Group's risk officer and compliance officer are members of CEO's office.

The Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Vice President constitute the Group Executive Management Team.

The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management Team have established various sub-committees, including an Audit Committee, a Credit Committee and a Risk Committee.

The Group allocates resources to manage and monitor risk and to ensure on-going compliance with approved risk limits. The Group has a reporting cycle to ensure that the relevant management bodies, including the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Group Executive Management Team, are kept informed of relevant developments in risk measures.

The Group's risk policies as well as its limits and organizational framework for risk management are described in greater detail in the following sections.

2.2 Risk policies and limits

The Board of Directors sets out the overall risk policies and limits for all material risk types. The Board also determines the general principles for managing and monitoring risk, and it reviews the risk policies and limits annually. The Group uses risk appetite as a strategic concept to determine its risk-based limits. Risk appetite represents the maximum risk the Group is willing to assume in pursuit of its business targets. The risk appetite framework offers an overview of various risk dimensions and enables the Group to manage risk measurement across these dimensions in accordance with its overall risk policies.

The framework is based on an analysis of the current risk profiles of the Group and its major business units. It includes setting explicit targets, limits and contingency plans in accordance with the risk policies. It also includes monitoring of risk levels.

Key risk elements are identified on an on-going basis in a dynamic process driven by new products, procedures, risk measurement applications as well as economic developments. The Group conducts risk management at the customer and industry levels as well as on the basis of geographical location and collateral type. It takes a comprehensive approach to the core risk dimensions:

Credit risk

Market risk

Liquidity risk

Operational risk

Other risk dimensions are incorporated at the Group and business unit levels where appropriate. They include insurance and concentration risk, financial strength, and earnings robustness. Specific risk instructions for the main business units are prepared on the basis of the overall risk policies and limits. These instructions are used to prepare business procedures and reconciliation and control procedures for the relevant units and for system development purposes.

2.3 Risk organization

BankNordik's "Rules of procedure" for the Board of Directors and the "Board of Directors' Instructions to the Executive Board" specifies the responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board and the division of responsibilities between them. This two-tier management structure has been developed in accordance with Faroese and Danish legislation, and the "Rules of procedure" and "Board of Directors' Instructions to the

