    PFIN   US6928305084

P&F INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PFIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:31 2022-07-21 pm EDT
5.450 USD   -1.27%
06/01P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13P&F INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : P&F Industries, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
P&F INDUSTRIES TO REPORT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

07/21/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
MELVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

Additionally, as a reminder, the Company has revised its procedures relating to the question-and-answer portion of the conference call. It will limit the length of the questions from any particular shareholder or other caller, together with the responses from management to 20 minutes per shareholder/caller.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-888-221-3881. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-industries-to-report-results-for-the-three-month-period-ended-june-30-2022-301591297.html

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.


