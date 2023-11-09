MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A Common Stock, payable on November 29, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2023.

ABOUT P&F INDUSTRIES, INC.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and retail markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

