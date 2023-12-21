P&F Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGM:PFIN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

P&F Industries, Inc. conducts its business through its subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc. (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc. (Hy-Tech). Florida Pneumatic imports, manufactures and markets pneumatic hand tools of its own design, primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive and aerospace markets. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws and impact wrenches, and tools are similar in appearance and function to electric hand tools but are powered by compressed air rather than by electricity or a battery. Hy-Tech designs, manufactures and markets industrial tools, systems, gearing, accessories, and a variety of replacement parts under various brands, including ATP, NUMATX, and Thaxton. Hy-Tech produces and sells heavy-duty pneumatic impact tools, grinders, air motors, hydro-pneumatic riveters, hydrostatic test plugs, impact sockets and custom gears.