Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  P&F Industries, Inc.    PFIN

P&F INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P&F Industries : To Report Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020

02/10/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the year ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, March 25, 2021.  The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 866-337-5532.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-industries-to-report-results-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301226256.html

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about P&F INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:01aP&F INDUSTRIES : To Report Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020
PR
02/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at P&F Industries
MT
02/04INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at P&F Industries
MT
01/04P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2020P&F INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2020P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
2020P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Results For The Three And Nine-Month Periods Ende..
PR
2020P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. : To Report Results For The Three And Nine-Month Periods En..
PR
2020P&F INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
2020P&F INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ