P G Nikas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENT

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

'P.G. NIKAS SA' announces that, on May 25th, 2021, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held at the offices of the Company's headquarters at the 22nd km of E.O. Athens-Lamia, in Agios Stefanos, Attica, which met with a quorum of 93.36% of the share capital and was attended, in person and by proxy, by two (2) shareholders representing a total of 49,625,180 shares. The General Assembly discussed and adopted unanimously (with 49,625,180 valid votes) the following decisions on the issues, as set below, 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and by majority (with 49,623,390 valid votes) the decision on issue 6:

The General Meeting approved the Corporate and Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, for the fiscal year 2020 (1.1.2020-31.12.2020), with the relevant Reports of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors, as they were prepared and published in accordance with the law. The General Meeting also decided not to distribute a dividend for the year 2020. The Annual Report of the Company's Audit Committee for the year 2020 was submitted to the Company's Shareholders. Approved the overall management of the members of the Board of Directors for the year from 01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020 and relieved the Certified Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the activities of the corporate year 2020. The General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for the year 2020.

It is noted that the vote of the Shareholders, in this case, has a purely advisory character according to the provisions of article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018.

The General Meeting approved the remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors during the corporate fiscal year 2020 and granted the relevant permission for advance payment of fees, benefits and general compensation of the members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the provisions of article 109 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, for services that are provided and / or will be provided (as the case may be), within the current corporate year 2021 (1.1.2021 to 31.12.2021). The General meeting elected, for the audit of the Company and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the year 2021 (01.01.2021-31.12.2021), the auditing company 'Deloitte Company of Certified Public Accountants', AM SOEL E120, which will undertake, at the same time, the process of issuing the annual tax certificate and the tax compliance report of the Company for the year 2021 (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021), in accordance with the provisions of article 65A of Law 4174/2013 and finally, regarding the remuneration of the auditors, for the audit of the Financial Statements, simple and consolidated and the preparation and issuance of an audit report, including an, in general, relevant, with the audit, expenditure, the General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to make the relevant decisions. The General Assembly approved the granting of permission, according to article 98 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, to members of the Board of Directors and the Directors of the Company to act, on their own account or on behalf of third parties, transactions that are subject to the purposes of the Company as well as to participate in companies pursuing such purposes. Other issues:

- The General Assembly approved the policy of suitability of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with article 3 of Law 4706/2020.