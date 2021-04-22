P G Nikas S A : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

Agios Stefanos, April the 22nd 2021

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

The P.G. NIKAS SA group of companies announced the financial results for the year 2020 based on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

During the Fiscal Year 2020, NIKAS Group increased its sales by 11.71% and its shares in the total cold cuts market from 20.3% to 21.4% in sales volume and from 19.1% to 20.7% in value, maintaining a leading position in many sub-product categories, based on consistently high product quality and consistent pricing policy.

The Group's total gross profit increased by 28.59%, compared to that of the previous year and amounted to €13,869 thousand, compared to €10,785 thousand, with the gross profit margin increasing by 3.15 percentage points.

The total EBITDA of the Group amounted to profits of €3,002 thousand compared to profits of €877 thousand in the previous year, recording an increase of €2,125 thousand.

The overall results before taxes (EBT) of the Group marked a significant improvement, which increased by €2,219 thousand and amounted within the Fiscal Year 2020 to losses of €809 thousand compared to losses of €3,027 thousand during the previous Fiscal Year.

Note: The Annual Financial Statements based on IFRS as well as the Data and Information of the Year from 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020 will be posted on the company's website at www.nikas.grand on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.helex.gron Thursday, April the 22th 2021.

