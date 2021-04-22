Log in
P G Nikas S A : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

04/22/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agios Stefanos, April the 22nd 2021

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

The P.G. NIKAS SA group of companies announced the financial results for the year 2020 based on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

During the Fiscal Year 2020, NIKAS Group increased its sales by 11.71% and its shares in the total cold cuts market from 20.3% to 21.4% in sales volume and from 19.1% to 20.7% in value, maintaining a leading position in many sub-product categories, based on consistently high product quality and consistent pricing policy.

The Group's total gross profit increased by 28.59%, compared to that of the previous year and amounted to €13,869 thousand, compared to €10,785 thousand, with the gross profit margin increasing by 3.15 percentage points.

The total EBITDA of the Group amounted to profits of €3,002 thousand compared to profits of €877 thousand in the previous year, recording an increase of €2,125 thousand.

The overall results before taxes (EBT) of the Group marked a significant improvement, which increased by €2,219 thousand and amounted within the Fiscal Year 2020 to losses of €809 thousand compared to losses of €3,027 thousand during the previous Fiscal Year.

Note: The Annual Financial Statements based on IFRS as well as the Data and Information of the Year from 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020 will be posted on the company's website at www.nikas.grand on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.helex.gron Thursday, April the 22th 2021.

Contact information

Artemis Ntousia

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. 210-8187300

fax: 210-6216439

e-mail: antousia@nikas.gr

Disclaimer

P.G. Nikas SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 51,7 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net income 2019 -3,01 M -3,62 M -3,62 M
Net Debt 2019 16,5 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 59,5 M 71,5 M 71,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 6,64%
Chart P.G. NIKAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
P.G. Nikas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Angeliki Economou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Artemis Ntousia Chief Financial Officer
Stergios Georgios Nezis Chairman
Stylianos A. Argyros Executive Director
Alexandros Vousvounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P.G. NIKAS S.A.-18.25%72
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.49%28 642
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.50%25 533
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.47%21 181
JBS S.A.48.14%15 803
WH GROUP LIMITED2.92%12 686
