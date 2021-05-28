P G Nikas S A : Reply to the Capital Markets Commission

Agios Stefanos 28 May 2021

P.G. Nikas S.A., following a question by the Capital Markets Commission declares the following:

(a) P.G. Nikas S.A. is not included in the acquisition of Chipita S.A. by Mondelez International announced on Wednesday May 26.

(b) As stated in the joint press release of Mondelez International and Chipita SA, the completion of the above acquisition is subject inter alia to the approval of the competent anti-trust authorities. Consequently, the timetable for the completion of this transaction cannot be predicted.