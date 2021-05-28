Log in
    NIKAS   GRS111003026

P.G. NIKAS S.A.

(NIKAS)
05/27 10:04:42 am
1.4 EUR   --.--%
02:47aP G NIKAS S A  : Reply to the Capital Markets Commission
PU
05/25P G NIKAS S A  : Announcement decisions of the annual ordinary general meeting
PU
05/25P G NIKAS S A  : Voting results
PU
P G Nikas S A : Reply to the Capital Markets Commission

05/28/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Agios Stefanos 28 May 2021

P.G. Nikas S.A., following a question by the Capital Markets Commission declares the following:

(a) P.G. Nikas S.A. is not included in the acquisition of Chipita S.A. by Mondelez International announced on Wednesday May 26.

(b) As stated in the joint press release of Mondelez International and Chipita SA, the completion of the above acquisition is subject inter alia to the approval of the competent anti-trust authorities. Consequently, the timetable for the completion of this transaction cannot be predicted.

Disclaimer

P.G. Nikas SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 57,8 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net income 2020 0,48 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net Debt 2020 17,0 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,4 M 90,8 M 90,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 6,64%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Angeliki Economou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Artemis Ntousia Chief Financial Officer
Stergios Georgios Nezis Chairman
Stylianos A. Argyros Executive Director
Alexandros Vousvounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P.G. NIKAS S.A.2.19%91
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.53%29 037
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.27%26 348
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-23.22%19 707
JBS S.A.27.22%14 317
WH GROUP LIMITED4.92%12 785