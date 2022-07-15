Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. P-H-O-E-N-I-X Petroleum Philippines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNX   PHY6892G1059

P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.

(PNX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
9.980 PHP   +3.42%
P H O E N I X Petroleum Philippines : FamilyMart now offers milk tea

07/15/2022 | 09:14pm EDT
FamilyMart Philippines launches its Tea Creations line to cater to milk tea lovers. FamilyMart Tea Creations is available in five variants: chocolate milk tea, wintermelon milk tea, honeydew milk tea, grape fruit tea, and lychee fruit tea.

Since FamilyMart Philippines launched its Coffee Creations line, it has consistently enriched its line of beverages, offering an array of drinks co-created with another Japanese brand UCC Coffee. From caramel macchiato to coffee jelly, the beverage menu of the convenience store chain has widely expanded-and with the introduction of a new range of refreshments, customers are spoiled for choice more than ever. FamilyMart Tea Creations is the latest addition to the offerings of the Japanese convenience store brand's local franchise, catering to the popularity of milk tea and other tea-based drinks in the country.

"We've already established our coffee line, which delights coffee-drinking customers regularly. Now, it's time to please tea lovers out there. Tea Creations is yet another reason why FamilyMart is a worthwhile daily destination for delicious, accessible, and high-quality food and drinks," said Angelo Balajadia, FamilyMart Philippines Category Marketing Manager - Convenience Food Retail Category. "These are new, delicious drinks that our customers can enjoy to match their mood or vibe any day," he added.

Available in five variants, FamilyMart Tea Creations offers two types; milk tea, which comes in chocolate, wintermelon, and honeydew flavors, featuring tapioca pearls as sinkers; and fruit tea, which comes in grape and lychee flavors, and served with nata or coconut gel sinkers. Each 16oz cup goes for P95 for the milk tea, and P80 for the fruit tea, while additional sinkers go for P18. The drinks are initially available at select stores (Udenna Tower, Market! Market!, and Science Hub in Taguig) from 10 AM to 8 PM via walk-in, but those in other areas can get their fix delivered via GrabFood for more convenience.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 01:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 132 B - -
Net income 2021 -463 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 392 M 256 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 654
Free-Float 5,34%
Chart P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
P-H-O-E-N-I-X Petroleum Philippines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henry Albert R. Fadullon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ma. Concepcion F. de Claro Chief Financial Officer
Dennis A. Uy Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Jaime T. Diago Assistant Vice President-Technical Services
Consuelo Ynares-Santiago Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.-8.10%247
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.87%350 286
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.84%267 097
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.22%190 319
BP PLC10.14%81 596
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.23%68 606