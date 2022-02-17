P H O E N I X Petroleum Philippines : Phoenix gives free LIMITLESS coupons for love month

Phoenix launched the 'Thank You 4 The Love' promo on Valentine's Day via FB Live in celebration of the fourth anniversary of the Phoenix PULSE Technology fuel additive.

In celebration of love month and the anniversary of the launch of its fuel additive product, homegrown petroleum company and the country's third largest oil brand Phoenix Petroleum is giving away free coupons for loyal customers who are active LIMITLESS app members.

For the whole month of February, registered LIMITLESS users will get free coupons from Phoenix fuels, Phoenix SUPER LPG, FamilyMart, or Autoworx Plus for valid transactions as a part of the brand's 'Thank You 4 The Love' promo.

"It has been four years since we launched our Phoenix PULSE Technology, and since then, we have been giving motorists access to an innovative formulation that gives vehicles enhanced power and acceleration at no additional cost. This promo commemorates that landmark year, and celebrates the loyalty of our customers all these years," Phoenix Petroleum President Henry Albert Fadullon said.

Officially launched through a Facebook Live done on the evening of Valentine's Day, the 'Thank You 4 The Love' promo is open to all registered LIMITLESS members. Two Php 100 fuel coupons await those who purchase a minimum of Php 1,000 worth of Phoenix fuel vouchers, while an additional Php 100 fuel coupon will be given to those who purchase Phoenix SUPER LPG vouchers via the app.

Meanwhile, users who will buy Php 1,000 worth of FamilyMart vouchers or Php 3,000 worth of Autoworx vouchers will get a free Cherry Blossom Doughnut or free anti-bacterial service coupons, respectively.

The free coupons are valid and accepted for redemption at 347 participating stations nationwide.

In 2018, Phoenix Petroleum launched Phoenix PULSE Technology, a fuel additive with advanced cleaning and protection properties for enhanced power and acceleration. It is made with cutting-edge fuel technology by world-class fuel experts, exclusively for Phoenix Petroleum. The additive is blended in all Phoenix fuels, and is offered at no additional cost for motorists. Since then, the brand has celebrated every anniversary by offering promos and discounts to customers.