P H O E N I X Petroleum Philippines : Phoenix to offer Japan's GS Battery at its automotive service shops

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. signed a memorandum of agreement with Pollux Marketing, distributor of GS Battery in the Philippines. Present during the signing are (L-R) Pollux Sales and Marketing Head Mac Brian Kaw, Pollux owner and operator Leonard Ho, Phoenix Senior Vice President Atty. Raymond Zorrilla, and Phoenix AVP for Consumer Business Partnerships Jay Mujar.

Homegrown oil company Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., through its car care business Autoworx Plus, recently signed a five-year contract with GS Battery distributor Pollux Marketing. Under the partnership agreement, GS Battery products will be made available in all seven Autoworx Plus branches in Luzon.

"Our streets are flooded with Japanese brands, and the best way to connect and establish credibility to our car care business is to bring in this partnership with Pollux Marketing as they are the distributor of the number one battery in Japan, GS Battery," said Phoenix Senior Vice President Atty. Raymond Zorrilla.

Installed in major Japanese car brands like Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Honda, GS Battery's prices are considered competitive against other battery brands according to representatives from Phoenix and Pollux.

"We have been a GS Battery distributor here in the Philippines for more than four decades. With this partnership with Phoenix, we are confident that we will be able to help boost each other's brand, and make our products more appealing in the country," said Pollux Marketing owner and operator Leonard Ho.

Earlier this year, Phoenix Petroleum's Autoworx Plus also partnered with MyCasa, the pioneer and leading organization that specializes in home service vehicle maintenance, in providing upgraded automotive services to both its B2C and B2B customers.

"The joint operations of Autoworx Plus and MyCasa will also move the partnership with Pollux Marketing to both our B2B and B2C customers as plans to have the customer service operations of MyCasa handle the deliveries of GS batteries to the customers' homes are in place," said Phoenix AVP for Consumer Business Partnerships Jay Mujar.

Autoworx Plus has seven branches in Manila, which are located in Fairview, Quezon City; Timog Ave., Quezon City; Brgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City; Cupang, Muntinlupa City; Evangelista St., Makati City; Harvard EDSA, Makati City; and Naga Road, Las Pinas City.

About Phoenix Petroleum

Phoenix Petroleum is engaged in the nationwide trading and marketing of refined petroleum products, including LPG and lubricants, operation of oil depots and storage facilities, hauling and into-plane services; convenience store retailing; and trading and supply.

With a vision to be an indispensable partner in the journey of everyone whose life it touches, Phoenix Petroleum is committed to delivering world-class services, empowering people, and inspiring every Filipino's entrepreneurial spirit.