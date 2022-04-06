Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. P-H-O-E-N-I-X Petroleum Philippines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNX   PHY6892G1059

P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.

(PNX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P H O E N I X Petroleum Philippines : Revel bar and s'mores back at FamilyMart

04/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
FamilyMart Philippines brings back two of its most loved pastries-the revel bar and the s'mores-at its stores nationwide

After years of making fans long for the old days, some of FamilyMart Philippines' most loved food items are back-the revel bar, and the s'mores. The local franchise of the Japanese convenience store chain has brought back the baked goods, making a serving of each pastry bigger and more chewy and fudgy, as answer to the clamor of long-time customers.

"We've been getting messages from customers, asking us to bring back these items, so we found a way to address it. Better than before, the FamilyMart revel bar and s'mores are back as a way to recognize the loyalty of our patrons," said Angelo Balajadia, FamilyMart Philippines Category Marketing Manager - Convenience Food Retail Category.

One of its most popular pastries, the revel bar is composed of an oatmeal crust that intertwines with chocolate, and topped with streusel. Meanwhile, as inspired by the campfire staple, the s'mores come in a bar with a brownie base, and topped with marshmallows. Both are moist and chewy, and best served warmed after five to 10 seconds in the microwave. Available nationwide, the pastries are up for grabs in FamilyMart stores starting at P49 each, and will soon be available for delivery via GrabFood.

Aside from the revel bar and s'mores, FamilyMart also recently introduced new items, such as the Ichigo Matcha Latte, a combination of two of its flavored drinks, as well as its own version of the twister fries, which will be made available year-round. Over the last years, the brand has been actively establishing itself not only as a convenience store chain, but also as a food destination, introducing new food products regularly even during the height of the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 78 300 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
Net income 2020 102 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2020 43 439 M 847 M 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 140 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 5,03%
Chart P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
P-H-O-E-N-I-X Petroleum Philippines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henry Albert R. Fadullon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ma. Concepcion F. de Claro Chief Financial Officer
Dennis A. Uy Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Jaime T. Diago Assistant Vice President-Technical Services
Consuelo Ynares-Santiago Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.-3.31%295
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.20%352 066
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.21%320 119
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.48%224 481
BP PLC15.85%95 904
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.74%78 720