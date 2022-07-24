Philippines' Udenna denies debt default as shares in units slide

MANILA, July 25 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Udenna
Corp, owned by a close associate of former President Rodrigo
Duterte, said on Monday it has received a notice of declaration
of default from lenders, sending shares in related companies
sharply down in early trade.
DITO CME fell as much as 9%, Chelsea Logistics
sank 16%, Phoenix Petroleum dropped 6% and PH
Resorts retreated as much as 7.5% in the first 30
minutes of trade. The broader index fell as much as 1.6%.
The four companies are owned by unlisted Udenna, which has
pursued a debt-fuelled acquisition and expansion spree since
2016.
"There has been, in fact, no event of default or, at the
very least, no irremediable event of default," Udenna said in a
statement on Monday.
The four listed companies were working to "immediately
resolve" the matter on Monday, ahead of a July 27 deadline to
pay a $4 million liability, they said in separate disclosures to
the stock exchange. "There should be no effect on the business,
financial condition, and operations," they added.
Under existing loan terms, a default in one debt could mean
a default in other liabilities.
Udenna chairman Dennis Uy, 48, was among Duterte's top
campaign donors. Uy oversaw the conglomerate quadrupling its
portfolio to more than 100 firms in the first four years of
Duterte's presidency, in sectors ranging from gaming, shipping,
education and construction to fast food, ferries, tourism,
telecoms and sports cars.
Uy has since sold some of the companies, including a
controlling stake in a South China Sea gas field, to trim debts.
Udenna's total liabilities rose by nearly half to 254
billion pesos ($4.5 billion) in 2020 from 171 billion pesos in
2019, the latest available data from the corporate regulator
showed.
($1 = 56.22 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales
