  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  P-H-O-E-N-I-X Petroleum Philippines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PNX   PHY6892G1059

P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.

(PNX)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-10
10.00 PHP   -1.38%
Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president mulls sales of big assets - sources
RE
Phoenix Petroleum Declares Q2 Cash Dividend
MT
Phoenix remains PH's third-largest oil player
PU
Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president mulls sales of big assets - sources

05/12/2022 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

* Uy bought Malampaya, Clark project for roughly $1 bln each

* Filipino billionaire Razon among potential buyers - source

* Liabilities of Uy's Udenna ballooned during pandemic

* Uy's business empire boomed under Duterte

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - A tycoon and close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars, including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Dennis Uy, chairman of conglomerate Udenna Corp and listed Chelsea Logistics, has seen rapid growth and diversification of his business empire during the six-year presidency of Duterte, who leaves office next month.

The assets he is considering selling are the Malampaya gas field, which Uy had acquired from Chevron and Shell for approximately $1 billion, and Clark Global City, which also cost $1 billion, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

They said buyers had been looking at prospects for some of Uy's other businesses, including oil retailer Phoenix Petroleum and his new telecom firm DITO, plus schools and food businesses he operates.

It was not immediately clear why Uy, the top campaign contributor of Duterte in his 2016 presidential run, was putting the assets up for sale. His representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Uy, 48, is one of the Philippines' leading entrepreneurs, whose appetite for risk and acquisitions saw him build the bulk of his empire in just a few years.

Udenna Corp nearly quadrupled its portfolio to more than 100 firms in the first four years of the Duterte presidency, in sectors from gaming, shipping, education and construction to fast food, ferries, tourism, telecoms and sports cars.

The company has long insisted it received no preferential treatment under Duterte and all businesses and contracts were acquired fairly.

Duterte will make way for Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the notorious dictator, who won a presidential election by a landslide on Monday.

ANNOUNCEMENT 'IMMINENT'

Included in the preferred bidders for deals for Malampaya and Clark Gateway - the developer and landlord of a 177-hectare (437.4-acre) business district near Clark international airport - is billionaire Enrique Razon, one of the sources said.

The transactions have been in the works for "some months already", the source said, adding "an announcement looks imminent".

Razon, Philippines' third richest man with a net worth of $5.8 billion based on a Forbes ranking, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His Bloomberry Resorts announced on Wednesday it had signed a deal to invest in Uy's integrated casino-resort projects in Clark and the central province of Cebu.

The Malampaya gas field fuels power plants that deliver about a fifth of the Philippines' electricity requirements. In December Uy's Udenna said Malampaya may operate for several more years beyond its projected 2027 project life.

The proposed assets sales comes after the pandemic decimated the profitability of many of Uy's businesses.

Udenna's total liabilities rose by nearly half to 254 billion pesos ($4.85 billion) in 2020 from 171 billion pesos in 2019, latest available data from the corporate regulator showed. ($1 = 52.4070 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty, Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORPORATION 6.30% 6.58 End-of-day quote.4.44%
CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP. 2.52% 1.63 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
DITO CME HOLDINGS CORP. 4.07% 5.62 End-of-day quote.11.29%
P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC. -1.38% 10 End-of-day quote.-7.92%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.34% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 78 300 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net income 2020 102 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net Debt 2020 43 439 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 565 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 5,05%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henry Albert R. Fadullon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ma. Concepcion F. de Claro Chief Financial Officer
Dennis A. Uy Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Jaime T. Diago Assistant Vice President-Technical Services
Consuelo Ynares-Santiago Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC.-7.92%277
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.84%365 607
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.04%320 579
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.43%214 490
BP PLC27.05%100 195
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.61%73 568