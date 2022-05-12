Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president mulls sales of big assets - sources

* Uy bought Malampaya, Clark project for roughly $1 bln each
* Filipino billionaire Razon among potential buyers - source
* Liabilities of Uy's Udenna ballooned during pandemic
* Uy's business empire boomed under Duterte
MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - A tycoon and close associate of
outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering
selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars,
including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land
lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Dennis Uy, chairman of conglomerate Udenna Corp and listed
Chelsea Logistics, has seen rapid growth and
diversification of his business empire during the six-year
presidency of Duterte, who leaves office next month.
The assets he is considering selling are the Malampaya gas
field, which Uy had acquired from Chevron and Shell
for approximately $1 billion, and Clark Global City,
which also cost $1 billion, the sources told Reuters, declining
to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.
They said buyers had been looking at prospects for some of
Uy's other businesses, including oil retailer Phoenix Petroleum
and his new telecom firm DITO, plus schools
and food businesses he operates.
It was not immediately clear why Uy, the top campaign
contributor of Duterte in his 2016 presidential run, was putting
the assets up for sale. His representatives did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Uy, 48, is one of the Philippines' leading entrepreneurs,
whose appetite for risk and acquisitions saw him build the bulk
of his empire in just a few years.
Udenna Corp nearly quadrupled its portfolio to more than 100
firms in the first four years of the Duterte presidency, in
sectors from gaming, shipping, education and construction to
fast food, ferries, tourism, telecoms and sports cars.
The company has long insisted it received no preferential
treatment under Duterte and all businesses and contracts were
acquired fairly.
Duterte will make way for Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of
the notorious dictator, who won a presidential election by a
landslide on Monday.
ANNOUNCEMENT 'IMMINENT'
Included in the preferred bidders for deals for Malampaya
and Clark Gateway - the developer and landlord of a 177-hectare
(437.4-acre) business district near Clark international airport
- is billionaire Enrique Razon, one of the sources said.
The transactions have been in the works for "some months
already", the source said, adding "an announcement looks
imminent".
Razon, Philippines' third richest man with a net worth of
$5.8 billion based on a Forbes ranking, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
His Bloomberry Resorts announced on Wednesday it
had signed a deal to invest in Uy's integrated casino-resort
projects in Clark and the central province of Cebu.
The Malampaya gas field fuels power plants that deliver
about a fifth of the Philippines' electricity requirements. In
December Uy's Udenna said Malampaya may operate for several more
years beyond its projected 2027 project life.
The proposed assets sales comes after the pandemic decimated
the profitability of many of Uy's businesses.
Udenna's total liabilities rose by nearly half to 254
billion pesos ($4.85 billion) in 2020 from 171 billion pesos in
2019, latest available data from the corporate regulator showed.
($1 = 52.4070 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty,
Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)