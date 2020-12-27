P O L I C Y : Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Germany's coronavirus
vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday
after medical staff found potential irregularities in the
cooling of the shot produced by BioNTech and Pfizer
.
The European Union launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination
drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the
first shots to see off a pandemic that has crippled economies
and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.
"When reading the temperature loggers that were enclosed in
the cool boxes, doubts arose about the compliance with the cold
chain requirements", the District Office of Lichtenfels in the
north of Germany's largest state Bavaria said in a statement.
The Pfizer vaccine, which uses new so-called mRNA
technology, must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of about
-70 degrees Celsius (-112°F) to remain effective before being
shipped to distribution centres.
Pfizer has designed special shipping containers filled with
dry ice to keep the vaccine from spoiling while in transit.
Shots can be kept in an ultra-low temperature freezer for up to
six months, or for five days at 2C to 8C – a type of
refrigeration commonly available at hospitals.
Besides Lichtenfels, the northern Bavarian cities of Coburg,
Kronach, Kulmbach, Hof, Bayreuth and Wunsiedel also held off
from inoculating people after uncertainty arose about whether
the cold chain had been maintained.
"Vaccination against the coronavirus is not about who
vaccinates the fastest or who does the most doses. Safety and
conscientious work for the benefit of the population has the
highest priority", said Oliver Baer, district administrator of
the district of Hof.
Similar problems also delayed the vaccination campaign in
the southern Bavarian city of Augsburg, daily Merkur reported.
Germany's vaccination campaign officially kicked off on
Sunday with residents of elderly care homes being inoculated.
The federal government is planning to distribute more than 1.3
million doses to local health authorities by the end of this
year and about 700,000 per week from January.
Vaccinations will be free and available to everyone from
mid-2021 once the priority groups are expected to have finished
being inoculated.
"This makes us proud and above all confident that we can
overcome this pandemic - because vaccinating paves our way out
of the crisis," Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Clarke)