P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited is pleased to declare a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share (i.e. 10%) in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2023, payable to the shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 4 December 2023.

The dividend will be paid on or about 19 January 2024.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 29 November 2023 and ex-dividend as from 30 November 2023.

Dated 13 November 2023

"This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3

The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué."

By Order of the Board

SILEO Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary