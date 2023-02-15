P O L I C Y : NAV
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited
as at 31 January 2023 Rs. 5.18. This represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the NAV at 31 December 2022. Company's shares are therefore currently trading at a discount of 48.8%.
Date of publication: 15 February 2023
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
Sales 2021
28,8 M
0,63 M
0,63 M
Net income 2021
16,6 M
0,36 M
0,36 M
Net cash 2021
86,1 M
1,88 M
1,88 M
P/E ratio 2021
70,1x
Yield 2021
3,32%
Capitalization
588 M
12,8 M
12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
189x
EV / Sales 2021
37,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
