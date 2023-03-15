Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mauritius
  Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited
  News
  Summary
    POL.N0000   MU0002N00009

P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED

(POL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-03-13
2.620 MUR   -0.38%
12:50aP O L I C Y : Nav
PU
02/15P O L I C Y : Nav
PU
2022P O L I C Y : Nav
PU
Summary 
Summary

P O L I C Y : NAV

03/15/2023 | 12:50am EDT
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited

as at 28 February 2023 Rs. 5.29. This represents an increase of 2.1% compared to the NAV at 31 January 2023. Company's shares are therefore currently trading at a discount of 50%.

Date of publication: 15 March 2023

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

www.policylimited.mu

Disclaimer

P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 04:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 28,8 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net income 2021 16,6 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2021 86,1 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,1x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 595 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 189x
EV / Sales 2021 37,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent Ah-Chuen Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Arthur de Chasteigner du Mée Vice Chairman
Marie François Pierre-Yves Pougnet Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Ah-Chuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sydney Ah Yoong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED-9.03%13
BLACKSTONE INC.16.20%58 968
KKR & CO. INC.9.59%42 909
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.34%33 366
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.29%17 394
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.3.56%13 535