P O L I C Y : NAV

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited
as at 28 February 2023 Rs. 5.29. This represents an increase of 2.1% compared to the NAV at 31 January 2023. Company's shares are therefore currently trading at a discount of 50%.
Date of publication: 15 March 2023
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
|Sales 2021
|
28,8 M
0,61 M
0,61 M
|Net income 2021
|
16,6 M
0,35 M
0,35 M
|Net cash 2021
|
86,1 M
1,83 M
1,83 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|70,1x
|Yield 2021
|3,32%
|Capitalization
|
595 M
12,6 M
12,6 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|189x
|EV / Sales 2021
|37,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|100%
