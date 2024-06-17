Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited as at
31st May 2024 Rs. 5.91 after the declaration of a dividend of 10 cents per share.
Company's shares are currently trading at a discount of 48.2%.
Date of publication: 14 June 2024
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
www.policylimited.mu
Disclaimer
P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 05:19:07 UTC.