Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited as at

31st May 2024 Rs. 5.91 after the declaration of a dividend of 10 cents per share.

Company's shares are currently trading at a discount of 48.2%.

Date of publication: 14 June 2024

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.