Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited

as at 30th June 2024 Rs. 6.09 after the declaration of a dividend of 10 cents per share paid on 12th July 2024.

Company's shares are currently trading at a discount of 44.2%.

Date of publication: 15 July 2024

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 16.17. The Board of Directors of P.O.L.I.C.Y. Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.