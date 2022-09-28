P T Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk : Panin Bank Monthly Report Agustus 2022
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS
Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
In Millions Rupiah
No.
ACCOUNTS
ASSETS
Cash
Placement to Bank Indonesia
Interbank placement
Spot and derivatives / forwards claims
Marketable securities
Securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
Securities purchased under resale agreements (reverse repo)
Acceptance receivables
Loans
Sharia financing
Investment
Other financial assets
Allowance for impairment losses on financial assets -/-
Marketable securities
Loans and sharia financing
Others
Intangible assets
Accumulated amortisation on intangible assets -/-
Fixed assets and equipment
Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-
Non earning asset
Idle properties
Foreclosed assets
Suspense accounts
Interbranch assets
Other assets
TOTAL ASSETS
2022
1,234,384
9,780,195
5,636,646
11,884
34,806,781
-
1,030,107
1,840,603
114,719,613
-
3,654,133
1,093,638
42
5,682,023
10,041
389,206
263,699
10,862,900
681,945
207,823
1,646,561
-
2
2,645,365
182,922,091
LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
Current account
Saving account
Time deposit
E - money
Loans from Bank Indonesia
Borrowings from other banks
Spot and derivaties / forwards liabilities
Securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
Acceptance payables
Marketable securities issued
Borrowings
Security deposits
Interbranch liabilities
Other liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES EQUITIES
Issued and fully paid capital
Authorized capital
Unpaid capital -/-
Treasury stock -/-
Additional paid-up capital
Agio
Disagio -/-
Donated capital
Others
Other comprehensive income
Gain
Loss -/-
Reserves
General reserves
Spesific reserves
Retained earnings
Previous years
Current year
Dividends paid -/-
TOTAL EQUITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
2022
12,541,736
49,979,100
63,783,022
35
-
60,740
10,782
-
1,843,862
7,791,555
-
154,798
-
1,855,846
138,021,476
9,600,000
7,191,235
610
3,440,707
-
-
-
8,293,484
555,554
29,260,503
140,000
481,631
1,913,320
481,631
44,900,615
182,922,091
STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
In Millions Rupiah
No.
ACCOUNTS
2022
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest Income and Expenses
1.
Interest income
7,874,969
2.
Interest expenses
2,149,179
Net interest income (expenses)
5,725,790
B. Other Operational Income and Expenses
1.
Gain (loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets
(173,095)
2.
Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities
-
3.
Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets
167,045
4.
Gain (loss) from spot and derivative transaction (realised)
35,684
5.
Gain (loss) from investment under equity method
-
6.
Gain (loss) on foreign currencies translation
3,828
7.
Dividend
50,767
8.
Commissions/provision/fees and administrative
236,459
9.
Other income
884,708
10.
Impairment losses on financial assets
1,571,578
11.
Losses related to operational risk
1,709
12.
Salaries and employee benefits
1,177,000
13.
Promotion expenses
13,374
14.
Other expenses
1,691,897
Other Operational Income (Expenses)
(3,250,162)
OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
2,475,628
NON OPERATIONAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
1.
Gain/(loss) from sale of premisses and equipment
20,744
2.
Other non operating income (expenses)
(43,285)
NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
(22,541)
CURRENT YEAR PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
2,453,087
Income taxes
a. Income tax expenses -/-
598,983
b. Deferred tax expenses (income)
59,216
CURRENT YEAR NET PROFIT (LOSS)
1,913,320
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
a. Gain on fixed asset revaluation
6,156
b. Remeasurement on defined benefit program
-
c. Others
-
2.
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
a. Gain (loss) from adjustment of financial statements translation
-
b. Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(898,728)
c. Others
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT YEAR - NET OF APPLICABLE INCOME TAX
(892,572)
CURRENT YEAR TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT
1,020,748
TRANSFER OF PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE
-
STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
In Millions Rupiah
No.
ACCOUNTS
2022
I.
COMMITMENT RECEIVABLES
1.
Unused borrowing facilities
-
2.
Outstanding buying of spot and derivative / forward contract
3,105,738
3.
Others
-
II.
COMMITMENT PAYABLES
1.
Unused loans facilities granted to debtors
a. Committed
28,656,387
b. Uncommitted
7,521,349
2.
Outstanding irrevocable L/C
1,212,526
3.
Outstanding selling of spot and derivative / forward contract
3,479,456
4.
Others
-
III.
CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
1.
Guarantees received
-
2.
Others
1,395
IV.
CONTINGENT PAYABLES
1.
Guarantees issued
999,949
2.
Others
531,889
