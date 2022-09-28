Advanced search
    PNBN   ID1000092703

P.T. BANK PAN INDONESIA TBK

(PNBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-26
2330.00 IDR   -0.85%
05:26aP T Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk : Panin Bank Monthly Report Agustus 2022
PU
08/29P T Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk : Panin Bank Monthly Report July 2022
PU
08/22Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Considering Bid for Bank Pan Indonesia, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
P T Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk : Panin Bank Monthly Report Agustus 2022

09/28/2022 | 05:26am EDT
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS

Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

In Millions Rupiah

No.ACCOUNTS

ASSETS

  1. Cash
  2. Placement to Bank Indonesia
  3. Interbank placement
  4. Spot and derivatives / forwards claims
  5. Marketable securities
  6. Securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
  7. Securities purchased under resale agreements (reverse repo)
  8. Acceptance receivables
  9. Loans
  1. Sharia financing
  2. Investment
  3. Other financial assets
  4. Allowance for impairment losses on financial assets -/-
    1. Marketable securities
    2. Loans and sharia financing
    3. Others
  6. Intangible assets
    Accumulated amortisation on intangible assets -/-
  7. Fixed assets and equipment
    Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-
  8. Non earning asset
    1. Idle properties
    2. Foreclosed assets
    3. Suspense accounts
    4. Interbranch assets
  10. Other assets

TOTAL ASSETS

2022

1,234,384

9,780,195

5,636,646

11,884

34,806,781

-

1,030,107

1,840,603

114,719,613

-

3,654,133

1,093,638

42

5,682,023

10,041

389,206

263,699

10,862,900

681,945

207,823

1,646,561

-

2

2,645,365

182,922,091

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS

Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

In Millions Rupiah

No.ACCOUNTS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

  1. Current account
  2. Saving account
  3. Time deposit
  4. E - money
  5. Loans from Bank Indonesia
  6. Borrowings from other banks
  7. Spot and derivaties / forwards liabilities
  8. Securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
  9. Acceptance payables
  1. Marketable securities issued
  2. Borrowings
  3. Security deposits
  4. Interbranch liabilities
  5. Other liabilities
    TOTAL LIABILITIES EQUITIES
  6. Issued and fully paid capital
    1. Authorized capital
    2. Unpaid capital -/-
    3. Treasury stock -/-
  8. Additional paid-up capital
    1. Agio
    2. Disagio -/-
    3. Donated capital
    4. Others
  10. Other comprehensive income
    1. Gain
    2. Loss -/-
  12. Reserves
    1. General reserves
    2. Spesific reserves
  14. Retained earnings
    1. Previous years
    2. Current year
    3. Dividends paid -/-

TOTAL EQUITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

2022

12,541,736

49,979,100

63,783,022

35

-

60,740

10,782

-

1,843,862

7,791,555

-

154,798

-

1,855,846

138,021,476

9,600,000

7,191,235

610

3,440,707

-

-

-

8,293,484

555,554

29,260,503

140,000

481,631

1,913,320

481,631

44,900,615

182,922,091

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

In Millions Rupiah

No.

ACCOUNTS

2022

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest Income and Expenses

1.

Interest income

7,874,969

2.

Interest expenses

2,149,179

Net interest income (expenses)

5,725,790

B. Other Operational Income and Expenses

1.

Gain (loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets

(173,095)

2.

Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities

-

3.

Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets

167,045

4.

Gain (loss) from spot and derivative transaction (realised)

35,684

5.

Gain (loss) from investment under equity method

-

6.

Gain (loss) on foreign currencies translation

3,828

7.

Dividend

50,767

8.

Commissions/provision/fees and administrative

236,459

9.

Other income

884,708

10.

Impairment losses on financial assets

1,571,578

11.

Losses related to operational risk

1,709

12.

Salaries and employee benefits

1,177,000

13.

Promotion expenses

13,374

14.

Other expenses

1,691,897

Other Operational Income (Expenses)

(3,250,162)

OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

2,475,628

NON OPERATIONAL INCOME (EXPENSES)

1.

Gain/(loss) from sale of premisses and equipment

20,744

2.

Other non operating income (expenses)

(43,285)

NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

(22,541)

CURRENT YEAR PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

2,453,087

Income taxes

a. Income tax expenses -/-

598,983

b. Deferred tax expenses (income)

59,216

CURRENT YEAR NET PROFIT (LOSS)

1,913,320

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

a. Gain on fixed asset revaluation

6,156

b. Remeasurement on defined benefit program

-

c. Others

-

2.

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

a. Gain (loss) from adjustment of financial statements translation

-

b. Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(898,728)

c. Others

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT YEAR - NET OF APPLICABLE INCOME TAX

(892,572)

CURRENT YEAR TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT

1,020,748

TRANSFER OF PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE

-

STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Aug 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

In Millions Rupiah

No.

ACCOUNTS

2022

I.

COMMITMENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Unused borrowing facilities

-

2.

Outstanding buying of spot and derivative / forward contract

3,105,738

3.

Others

-

II.

COMMITMENT PAYABLES

1.

Unused loans facilities granted to debtors

a. Committed

28,656,387

b. Uncommitted

7,521,349

2.

Outstanding irrevocable L/C

1,212,526

3.

Outstanding selling of spot and derivative / forward contract

3,479,456

4.

Others

-

III.

CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Guarantees received

-

2.

Others

1,395

IV.

CONTINGENT PAYABLES

1.

Guarantees issued

999,949

2.

Others

531,889

Disclaimer

PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 417 B 489 M 489 M
Net income 2021 2 063 B 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2021 12 688 B 837 M 837 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 110 B 3 700 M 3 700 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 743
Free-Float 14,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 330,00 IDR
Average target price 1 150,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target -50,6%
Managers and Directors
Wahidin Herwidayatmo President Director
Marlina Gunawan Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Tampubolon President Commissioner
Suwito Tjokrorahardjo Director-Operations & Information Technology
Antonius Ketut Dwirianto Director-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P.T. BANK PAN INDONESIA TBK202.60%3 700
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050