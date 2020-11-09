P T Metrodata Electronics Tbk : Soltius and SNP SEA Forge Strategic Alliance for the Indonesian Market

Heidelberg | Singapore | Indonesia, November 10, 2020 - PT Soltius Indonesia (Soltius), a leading IT-based business solution provider in Indonesia and one of the subsidiaries of PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk (IDX: MTDL), has signed a Silver Partnership deal with SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (the SNP Group), a global leader in data transformation, to license and distribute SNP software in the fast-growing Indonesian market in the South East Asian region.

This partnership had already successfully delivered SAP transformation projects including an ECC migration and move to the cloud with the Near-Zero Downtime methodology before the formation of this strategic alliance. These business-critical project implementations have simplified the complex digital transformation of data and processes for several industries including a lifestyle retailer, a pharmaceutical company and a leading paper manufacturer in Indonesia. The duration of the contract will be until the end of 2023 with a reinforced focus on SAP® S/4HANA transformations.

In an official announcement, Gerald Faust, Managing Director & CEO, JAPAC, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd., commented, 'SNP's strategic focus on Indonesia is based on the current government's mandate to transform Indonesia into an Industry 4.0 economy. The country is on track to become a $2 trillion economy in the next five years and a top 10 economy by 2030 or earlier with the agenda for progress, innovation and growth. We are pleased to formalize our existing go-to-market collaboration with Soltius armed with established experience and a solid understanding of this market. We have developed end-to-end software-driven solutions that address the pain points related to data transformation in complex projects such as SAP S/4HANA, mergers or cloud migrations fully remotely. SNP's CrystalBridge® software with the Near-Zero Downtime methodology has been very well received by the Indonesian customers. This alliance will offer real-time analytics, selective data and process harmonization, and the ability to minimize your cloud and data footprint, thus ensuring faster ROI with minimal business disruption and risk.'

Budi Lesmana Halim, President Director of PT Soltius Indonesia added, 'We are excited that together with SNP's automated software-based approach, we can deliver fast, secure and low-risk SAP projects to our customers. With a visualization of the entire SAP ERP system and tailored migration paths through CrystalBridge®, we enable our customers to have a higher confidence level in completing the mission-critical SAP projects efficiently and within an optimal timeframe to ensure business continuity.'

Discover Success Story: -Mining Behemoth ABM Group Leads the First SAP S/4HANA Digital Transformation Powered by SNP BLUEFIELD™ in Indonesia

About PT Soltius IndonesiaSOLTIUS Helps Companies Run Better. Established in 1998, PT Soltius Indonesia (SOLTIUS) has been implementing technology-based business solutions for clients ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to large-scale enterprises (LSE) across various key industries.

As a leading SAP Value Added Reseller and Certified Implementation Partner in Indonesia, SOLTIUS offers end-to-end solutions in the areas of:

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain Management

Human Capital Management

Travel & Expense Management

E-Procurement & Supplier Management

Analytics & Big Data

Mobility

Enterprise Information Management

With deep knowledge and experience in implementing SAP's world-leading business applications, the company's expert consultants work with clients to define, implement and run the right technology-based business solutions to help their organizations digitally transform to meet the challenges and opportunities of today and the future. SOLTIUS, as a member of United VARs, is proud to be an SAP Platinum Partner in Indonesia.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated group revenues of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX® in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact

SNP Corporate Headquarters

Nicole Huber

Phone: +49 6221 6425-920

Email: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com

SNP JAPAC Marketing

Priya Sharma

Phone: +65 6755 5979

Email: priya.sharma@snpgroup.com

Soltius Marketing

Priscilla Mulianto

Phone: +62 21 29345 900

Email: priscilla.mulianto@soltius.co.id

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 | 69121 Heidelberg

Tel.: + 49 6221 6425-0 | Fax: + 49 6221 6425-20

E-mail: info@snpgroup.com

Internet: www.snpgroup.com