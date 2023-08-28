Second Quarter
2023
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Legal Disclaimer
IMPORTANT NOTICES
The inclusion of references to P10, Inc. (the "Company") in this presentation is for information purposes only as the holding company of various subsidiaries. P10 does not offer investment advisory services and this presentation is neither an offer of any investment products nor an offer of advisory services by P10. By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that P10 is not offering investment advisory services. All investment advisory services referenced in this presentation are provided by subsidiaries of P10 which are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, this presentation may be considered marketing materials, in which event it would be marketing materials of each registered investment adviser subsidiary only. To the extent you have any questions regarding this presentation, please direct them to the applicable subsidiary. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other investment product. Any securities described herein have not been recommended by any U.S. federal or state or non-U.S. securities commission or regulatory authority, including the SEC. Furthermore, the foregoing authorities have not confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Nothing herein is intended to provide tax, legal or investment advice.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Some of the statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.
CAUTION REGARDING FINANCIAL AND OPERATING PROJECTIONS
All financial and operating projections, forecasts or estimates about or relating to the Company included in this document, including statements regarding pro-forma valuation and ownership, have been prepared based on various estimates, assumptions and hypothetical scenarios. Forecasts and projections of financial performance, valuation and operating results are, by nature, speculative and based in part on anticipating and assuming future events (and the effects of future events) that are impossible to predict and no representation of any kind is made with respect thereto. The Company's future results and achievements will depend on a number of factors, including the accuracy and reasonableness of the assumptions underlying any forecasted information as well as on significant transaction, business, economic, competitive, regulatory, technological and other uncertainties, contingencies and developments that in many cases will be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all projections or forecasts (and estimates based on such projections or forecasts) contained herein should not be viewed as an assessment, prediction or representation as to future results and interested parties should not rely, and will not be deemed to have relied, on any such projections or forecasts. Actual results may differ substantially and could be materially worse than any projection, forecast or scenario set forth in this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of the projections, forecasts, models or scenarios contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
FEE-PAYING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, OR FPAUM
FPAUM reflects the assets from which we earn management and advisory fees. Our vehicles typically earn management and advisory fees based on committed capital, and in certain cases, net invested capital, depending on the fee terms. Management and advisory fees based on committed capital are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY P10, INC.
The non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income ("ANI") and fee-paying assets under management are not GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance or liquidity and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non- GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included later in this presentation. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful additional information to investors because it provides better comparability of ongoing operating performance to prior periods. It is reasonable to expect that one or more excluded items will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered substitutes for net income or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment to non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons management considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
SECOND QUARTER 2023
THE BRIDGE TO PRIVATE MARKETS™ 2
Highly Compelling Value Proposition
Attractive investment thesis
MEANINGFUL PARTNERSHIPS
- Premier, specialized private markets solutions provider operating inlarge and growing markets with increasing investor allocations
UNRIVALED ACCESS
- Highly recurring revenue composedalmost entirely of management and advisory fees earned primarily on committed capital from long-term, contractually locked up funds
DATA ADVANTAGE
- Strong investment performanceacross private markets driven by experience, investment process, and data advantage supporting the ability to grow and attract future funds
SUPERIOR TRACK RECORD
- Attractive and growing revenue base withhighly recurring and well diversified revenue and strong margins
DEEP TALENT
- Experienced management team withsignificant insider ownership, proven M&A track record, and supported by a deep bench of investment talent
SECOND QUARTER 2023
THE BRIDGE TO PRIVATE MARKETS™ 3
Private Markets Ecosystem
Premier private markets solutions provider
P10 is a specialized private markets solutions provider. As LPs entrust us with capital, we strengthen our relationships with high performing, difficult-to-access fund managers. These relationships drive additional investment opportunities, source more data, enable portfolio optimization, enhance returns, and in turn, attract new LPs. Our position within the private markets ecosystem is reinforced by our synergistic multi-asset class solutions, extracting sourcing opportunities from our vast network of GPs and portfolio companies.
Limited Partners (LPs)
Public Pensions
Family Offices
High Net Worth
Wealth Managers
Endowments & Foundations
Corporate Pensions
Financial Institutions
Sovereign Wealth Funds
Global LP base of 3,400+ Institutional and HNW Investors
Proprietary database and analytics platform supported by 104 seasoned professionals
Unified private markets solutions network of 260+ GPs driving sourcing
SECOND QUARTER 2023
THE BRIDGE TO PRIVATE MARKETS™ 4
Premier Private Markets Solutions Provider
Comprehensive suite of private market vehicles1
Primary Solutions
Direct and Co-Investments
Secondary Investments
Private Equity
Private Equity
Private Equity
Asset
Venture Capital
Venture Capital
Classes
Private Credit
Impact Investing
Invests in diversified portfolio
of funds across asset classes
Structure Description
with defined investment
strategies
- Direct and co-investments alongside leading GPs
- Invests in secured unitranche, second lien, mezzanine loans, and equity
- GP stakes
- Secondary purchaser of LP interests in private equity funds
- Focused exclusively on middle and lower middle market private equity funds
Provides instant fund diversification to investors
Differentiated access to
relationship-driven middle and
lower middle market sectors
Specialized underwriting skills
and expertise to select the best
Value Proposition
managers
Offered in both commingled
investment vehicles and
customized separate accounts
Robust database and analytics
platform
- Extensive built-in network of fund managers results in significant actionable deal flow
- Deals sourced from GP relationships and trusted advisors with preferred economic terms
- Ability to leverage extensive fund manager diligence and insights as part of investment selection process
- Well-diversifiedportfolio across industry, sponsor, and geography
- Offered in both commingled investment vehicles and customized separate accounts
- Robust database and analytics platform
- Ability to purchase interests at a discount
- Ability to leverage extensive fund manager diligence and insights as part of investment selection process
- Shorter holding period and earlier cash returns
- Countercyclical nature
- Reduced blind pool risk
- Offered through commingled investment vehicles
- Robust database and analytics platform
FPAUM2
$13.0Bn
$7.8Bn
$1.4Bn
NOTES:
- Any discussion in this presentation of past, committed to, or potential transactions should not be relied upon as any indication of future deal flow. There can be no assurance that any potential transactions described herein will be consummated. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in declining markets.
- FPAUM as of June 30, 2023.
SECOND QUARTER 2023
THE BRIDGE TO PRIVATE MARKETS™ 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
P10 Inc. published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 21:10:34 UTC.