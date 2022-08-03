P2 Gold : Amended & Restated Technical Report

|
|
|
|
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101
|
|
|
|
TECHNICAL REPORT
|
|
|
|
on the
|
|
|
|
SILVER REEF PROPERTY
|
Table of Contents
|
|
1.
|
Summary.............................................................................................................................................
|
6
|
2.
|
Introduction .........................................................................................................................................
|
8
|
3.
|
Reliance on Other Experts ..................................................................................................................
|
9
|
4.
|
Property Description and Location ....................................................................................................
|
10
|
4.1.
|
Location.....................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
4.2.
|
Mineral Titles.............................................................................................................................
|
10
|
4.3.
|
General Requirements for Mineral Claims in BC.......................................................................
|
12
|
4.4.
|
Property Legal Status................................................................................................................
|
14
|
4.5.
|
Surface Rights in British Columbia............................................................................................
|
14
|
4.6.
|
Permitting ..................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
5.
|
Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography ......................................
|
16
|
5.1.
|
Accessibility...............................................................................................................................
|
16
|
5.2.
|
Physiography and Climate ........................................................................................................
|
18
|
6.
|
History...............................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
7.
|
Geological Setting and Mineralization ...............................................................................................
|
22
|
7.1.
|
Regional Geology......................................................................................................................
|
22
|
7.2.
|
Property Geology ......................................................................................................................
|
25
|
7.3.
|
Mineralization ............................................................................................................................
|
27
|
8.
|
Deposit Types ...................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
9.
|
Exploration ........................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
9.1.
|
Silver Reef Property 2018 Exploration ......................................................................................
|
39
|
9.2.
|
Silver Reef Property 2019 Exploration ......................................................................................
|
39
|
9.3.
|
Silver Reef Property 2020 Exploration ......................................................................................
|
40
|
9.4.
|
Silver Reef Property 2021 Exploration ......................................................................................
|
43
|
10.
|
Drilling ...............................................................................................................................................
|
54
|
10.1.
|
Historic Drilling ......................................................................................................................
|
54
|
10.2.
|
P2 Gold Inc. Drilling...............................................................................................................
|
54
|
11.
|
Sample Preparation, Analyses, and Security ....................................................................................
|
65
|
11.1.
|
Geochemical Sampling .........................................................................................................
|
65
|
11.2.
|
Diamond Drilling, Core Sample Preparation and Analyses ...................................................
|
66
|
11.3
|
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA-QC) ......................................................................
|
66
|
12.
|
Data Verification................................................................................................................................
|
71
|
13.
|
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing...................................................................................
|
73
|
14.
|
Mineral Resource Estimates .............................................................................................................
|
74
|
15.
|
Mineral Reserve Estimates ...............................................................................................................
|
75