P2 Gold : Amended & Restated Technical Report

08/03/2022
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE SILVER REEF PROPERTY, OMINECA MINING DIVISION, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

LOCATED WITHIN:

NTS Sheet: 094D004 and 093M094

CENTERED AT APPROXIMATELY:

Latitude: 55.99328

Longitude: 127.3284

REPORT PREPARED FOR:

P2 Gold, Inc.

9th Floor, 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

REPORT PREPARED BY:

Ken McNaughton, P.Eng.

EFFECTIVE DATE:

December 31, 2021

SIGNATURE DATE:

January 06, 2022

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

TECHNICAL REPORT

on the

SILVER REEF PROPERTY

Table of Contents

1.

Summary.............................................................................................................................................

6

2.

Introduction .........................................................................................................................................

8

3.

Reliance on Other Experts ..................................................................................................................

9

4.

Property Description and Location ....................................................................................................

10

4.1.

Location.....................................................................................................................................

10

4.2.

Mineral Titles.............................................................................................................................

10

4.3.

General Requirements for Mineral Claims in BC.......................................................................

12

4.4.

Property Legal Status................................................................................................................

14

4.5.

Surface Rights in British Columbia............................................................................................

14

4.6.

Permitting ..................................................................................................................................

14

5.

Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography ......................................

16

5.1.

Accessibility...............................................................................................................................

16

5.2.

Physiography and Climate ........................................................................................................

18

6.

History...............................................................................................................................................

19

7.

Geological Setting and Mineralization ...............................................................................................

22

7.1.

Regional Geology......................................................................................................................

22

7.2.

Property Geology ......................................................................................................................

25

7.3.

Mineralization ............................................................................................................................

27

8.

Deposit Types ...................................................................................................................................

35

9.

Exploration ........................................................................................................................................

39

9.1.

Silver Reef Property 2018 Exploration ......................................................................................

39

9.2.

Silver Reef Property 2019 Exploration ......................................................................................

39

9.3.

Silver Reef Property 2020 Exploration ......................................................................................

40

9.4.

Silver Reef Property 2021 Exploration ......................................................................................

43

10.

Drilling ...............................................................................................................................................

54

10.1.

Historic Drilling ......................................................................................................................

54

10.2.

P2 Gold Inc. Drilling...............................................................................................................

54

11.

Sample Preparation, Analyses, and Security ....................................................................................

65

11.1.

Geochemical Sampling .........................................................................................................

65

11.2.

Diamond Drilling, Core Sample Preparation and Analyses ...................................................

66

11.3

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA-QC) ......................................................................

66

12.

Data Verification................................................................................................................................

71

13.

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing...................................................................................

73

14.

Mineral Resource Estimates .............................................................................................................

74

15.

Mineral Reserve Estimates ...............................................................................................................

75

Page 2 of 91

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

TECHNICAL REPORT

on the

SILVER REEF PROPERTY

16.

Mining Methods.................................................................................................................................

76

17.

Recovery Methods ............................................................................................................................

77

18.

Project Infrastructure.........................................................................................................................

78

19.

Market Studies and Contracts...........................................................................................................

79

20.

Environmental Studies, Permitting, and Social or Community Impact...............................................

80

21.

Capital and Operating Costs .............................................................................................................

81

22.

Economic Analysis ............................................................................................................................

82

23.

Adjacent Properties...........................................................................................................................

83

24.

Other Relevant Data and Information................................................................................................

85

25.

Interpretation and Conclusions..........................................................................................................

86

26.

Recommendations ............................................................................................................................

87

27.

References........................................................................................................................................

89

Certificate of Qualified Person ..................................................................................................................

91

Page 3 of 91

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

TECHNICAL REPORT

on the

SILVER REEF PROPERTY

Tables

Table 1: Silver Reef Property Mineral Tenures .........................................................................................

10

Table 2: BC Work Requirements for Mineral Tenures ..............................................................................

12

Table 3: BC Cash-in-Lieu for Mineral Tenures..........................................................................................

12

Table 4: Rock Sample Statistics ...............................................................................................................

27

Table 5: 2020 Diamond Drill Program Collar Data ....................................................................................

54

Table 6: 2020 Diamond Drill Program Significant Intersections ................................................................

55

Table 7: Silver Reef Property 2020 Diamond Drilling QC Samples...........................................................

66

Table 8: Summary of CRM Samples Used in Silver Reef Diamond Drilling Program ...............................

67

Table 9: Recommended Work Budget ......................................................................................................

87

Table of Figures

Figure 1: Silver Reef Project Location Map...............................................................................................

10

Figure 2: Silver Reef Property Mineral Tenure Map..................................................................................

13

Figure 3: Silver Reef Property Location and Site Access Map..................................................................

17

Figure 4: Shedin Snow Pillow Chart..........................................................................................................

18

Figure 5: Silver Reef Property with Regional Stream/Lake Samples Ag ppb............................................

21

Figure 6: Silver Reef Property with Regional Deposits and Terraines ......................................................

23

Figure 7: Silver Reef Regional Geology....................................................................................................

24

Figure 8: Geology Legend for Figures 7 and 9..........................................................................................

25

Figure 9: Silver Reef Property Geology Map.............................................................................................

26

Figure 10: Photographs of Main Zone.......................................................................................................

29

Figure 11: Photographs of Northwest Zone ..............................................................................................

30

Figure 12: Photographs of Main Zone South ............................................................................................

31

Figure 13: Photographs of South Zone .....................................................................................................

32

Figure 14: Mineralization in Drill Core .......................................................................................................

33

Figure 15: Silver Reef Regional Total Field Magnetics .............................................................................

34

Figure 16: Map Showing the North American Silver Belt ..........................................................................

36

Figure 17: Map of Mineral Occurrences: Geoscience BC Quest West Project (Map-2010-12-2)..............

37

Figure 18: Mineral Occurrences: Geoscience BC Quest West Project .....................................................

38

Figure 19 Silver Reef Total Magnetic Intensity..........................................................................................

42

Figure 20: Silver Reef Surface Sample Location Map (2018-2021) ..........................................................

44

Figure 21: Au [g/t] in Rock and Soil Samples (2018-2021) - West............................................................

45

Page 4 of 91

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

TECHNICAL REPORT

on the

SILVER REEF PROPERTY

Figure 22: Ag [g/t] in Rock and Soil Samples (2018-2021) - West............................................................

46

Figure 23: Pb [ppm] in Rock and Soil Samples (2018-2021) - West.........................................................

47

Figure 24: Cu [ppm] in Rock and Soil Samples (2018-2021) - West.........................................................

48

Figure 25: As [ppm] in Rock and Soil Samples (2018-2021) - West .........................................................

49

Figure 26: Au [g/t] in Rock Samples (2018-2021) - East...........................................................................

50

Figure 27 Cu [ppm] in Rock Samples (2018-2021) - East.........................................................................

51

Figure 28 Total Magnetic Intensity [TMI] and Ag [g/t] in Rocks and Soils - West......................................

52

Figure 29 Total Magnetic Intensity [TMI] and Au [g/t] in Rocks - East.......................................................

53

Figure 30: Silver Reef 2020 Drill Plan Map ...............................................................................................

57

Figure 31: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-001 and SR-006......................................................

58

Figure 32: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-002 and SR-003......................................................

59

Figure 33: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-004 and SR-005......................................................

60

Figure 34: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-007 and SR-008......................................................

61

Figure 35: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-009,SR-010 and SR-011........................................

62

Figure 36: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-012..........................................................................

63

Figure 37: Assay and Geological Cross Section SR-013 and SR-014......................................................

64

Figure 38: Control Charts for CDN-ME-1802 ............................................................................................

67

Figure 39: Control Charts for CDN-ME-1902 ............................................................................................

68

Figure 40: Control Charts for Blanks.........................................................................................................

69

Figure 41: One-to-One Plots for Duplicate Assay Pairs ............................................................................

70

Figure 42: Absolute Difference of Duplicate Pairs.....................................................................................

70

Figure 43: Site Photographs from P2 Gold's 2020 Diamond Drill Program...............................................

72

Figure 44: Minfile Occurrences and Silver Reef Property .........................................................................

84

Page 5 of 91

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

