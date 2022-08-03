P2 Gold : Amended & Restated Technical Report

|
|
|
7.4.6
|
Epithermal Gold-Silver Mineralization ...............................................
|
39
|
|
|
7.4.7
|
Car Body Zone.....................................................................................
|
40
|
|
|
7.4.8
|
Alteration Mineralogy..........................................................................
|
40
|
8.0
|
DEPOSIT TYPES
|
..............................................................................................................
|
42
|
|
8.1
|
Gold-Copper Porphyry Deposits............................................................................
|
43
|
|
8.2
|
Low-Sulphidation Epithermal Systems .................................................................
|
44
|
9.0
|
EXPLORATION................................................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.1
|
Exploration Target .................................................................................................
|
47
|
10.0
|
DRILLING.........................................................................................................................
|
48
|
|
10.1
|
Newcrest Diamond Drilling 2004-2009.................................................................
|
48
|
|
|
10.1.1
|
2004 Drill Program ..............................................................................
|
50
|
|
|
10.1.2
|
2006 Drill Program ..............................................................................
|
50
|
|
|
10.1.3
|
2006-2007 Drill Program.....................................................................
|
50
|
|
|
10.1.4
|
2008 Drill Program ..............................................................................
|
50
|
|
10.2
|
2011 RC Drilling Program.....................................................................................
|
51
|
11.0
|
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ...........................................
|
55
|
|
11.1
|
Sample Preparation ................................................................................................
|
55
|
|
11.2
|
2004 - 2008 Newcrest Mining QA/QC Review....................................................
|
56
|
|
11.3
|
2011 St. Vincent QA/QC Review..........................................................................
|
58
|
|
|
11.3.1
|
Sample Preparation ..............................................................................
|
58
|
|
|
11.3.2
|
QA/QC Samples...................................................................................
|
59
|
|
|
11.3.3
|
Certified Standards and Blanks............................................................
|
59
|
|
|
11.3.4
|
Assay Methods.....................................................................................
|
59
|
|
11.4
|
Conclusions............................................................................................................
|
60
|
12.0
|
DATA VERIFICATION ...................................................................................................
|
61
|
|
12.1
|
Site Visit and Independent Sampling.....................................................................
|
61
|
13.0
|
MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING..................................
|
63
|
14.0
|
MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES ............................................................................
|
64
|
|
14.1
|
Introduction............................................................................................................
|
64
|
|
14.2
|
Data Supplied.........................................................................................................
|
64
|
|
14.3
|
Database Validation...............................................................................................
|
65
|
|
14.4
|
Economic Assumptions .........................................................................................
|
65
|
|
14.5
|
Domain Modeling ..................................................................................................
|
66
|
|
14.6
|
Exploratory Data Analysis.....................................................................................
|
68
|
|
14.7
|
Compositing...........................................................................................................
|
69
|
|
14.8
|
Composite Summary Statistics ..............................................................................
|
69
|
|
14.9
|
Treatment of Extreme Values ................................................................................
|
70
|
|
14.10
|
Block Model...........................................................................................................
|
73
|
|
14.11
|
Grade Estimation and Classification......................................................................
|
73
|
|
14.12
|
Mineral Resource Estimate ....................................................................................
|
74
|
|
14.13
|
Validation
|
76
|
|
15.0
|
MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES................................................................................
|
78
|
16.0
|
MINING METHODS ........................................................................................................
|
79
|
17.0
|
RECOVERY METHODS..................................................................................................
|
80
|
18.0
|
PROPERTY INFRASTRUCTURE...................................................................................
|
81
|
19.0
|
MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS.......................................................................
|
82
|
|