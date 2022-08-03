Log in
P2 Gold : Amended & Restated Technical Report

08/03/2022
AMENDED AND RESTATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

OF THE

GABBS GOLD-COPPER PROPERTY

FAIRPLAY MINING DISTRICT,

NYE COUNTY, NEVADA, USA

UTM WGS84 Zone 11N 417,582 m E, 4,292,950 m N

FOR

P2 GOLD INC.

NI 43-101 & 43-101F1

TECHNICAL REPORT

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET

Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D, P.Geo.

Fred Brown, P.Geo.

Jarita Barry, P.Geo.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Report 406

Effective Date: January 13, 2021

Signing Date: December 10, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0

SUMMARY.........................................................................................................................

1

1.1

Property Description and Ownership.......................................................................

1

1.2

Geology and Mineralization ....................................................................................

1

1.3

Exploration Status....................................................................................................

2

1.4

Mineral Resources ...................................................................................................

2

1.5

Conclusions and Recommendations ........................................................................

3

2.0

INTRODUCTION AND TERMS OF REFERENCE .........................................................

4

2.1

Terms of Reference..................................................................................................

4

2.2

Sources of Information ............................................................................................

4

2.3

Units and Currency ..................................................................................................

5

3.0

RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ..................................................................................

8

4.0

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION ...............................................................

9

4.1

Property Location.....................................................................................................

9

4.2

Property Description and Mineral Concession Status .............................................

9

4.3

Permits ...................................................................................................................

12

4.4

Royalties/Encumbrances........................................................................................

12

4.5

Other Liabilities .....................................................................................................

12

5.0 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND

PHYSIOGRAPHY.............................................................................................................

13

5.1

Accessibility...........................................................................................................

13

5.2

Climate...................................................................................................................

13

5.3

Local Resources and Infrastructure .......................................................................

13

5.4

Physiography..........................................................................................................

14

6.0

HISTORY ..........................................................................................................................

15

6.1

Regional Exploration .............................................................................................

15

6.2

Historical Exploration of the Gabbs Property........................................................

15

6.3

Recent Exploration.................................................................................................

17

6.4

Newcrest Resources Inc. Geochemical Exploration..............................................

17

6.5

Newcrest Resources Inc. Geophysical Exploration...............................................

21

6.6

P&E (2011) NI 43-101 Historical Mineral Resource Estimate .............................

24

6.7

Historical Metallurgy.............................................................................................

24

6.8

Historical Production .............................................................................................

25

7.0

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION ...................................................

26

7.1

Geological Setting..................................................................................................

26

7.1.1

Regional and Local Geology ...............................................................

26

7.1.2

Property Geology.................................................................................

27

7.2

Structure.................................................................................................................

30

7.3

Alteration ...............................................................................................................

33

7.4

Mineralization........................................................................................................

35

7.4.1

Porphyry Gold-Copper Mineralization................................................

35

7.4.2

Sullivan, Lucky Strike and Gold Ledge Deposits................................

35

7.4.3

Sullivan Porphyry Gold-Copper Zone .................................................

38

7.4.4

Lucky Strike Porphyry Gold-Copper Zone..........................................

38

7.4.5

Gold Ledge Porphyry Gold-Copper Zone ...........................................

39

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page i

P2 Gold Inc., Amended Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 406

7.4.6

Epithermal Gold-Silver Mineralization ...............................................

39

7.4.7

Car Body Zone.....................................................................................

40

7.4.8

Alteration Mineralogy..........................................................................

40

8.0

DEPOSIT TYPES

..............................................................................................................

42

8.1

Gold-Copper Porphyry Deposits............................................................................

43

8.2

Low-Sulphidation Epithermal Systems .................................................................

44

9.0

EXPLORATION................................................................................................................

47

9.1

Exploration Target .................................................................................................

47

10.0

DRILLING.........................................................................................................................

48

10.1

Newcrest Diamond Drilling 2004-2009.................................................................

48

10.1.1

2004 Drill Program ..............................................................................

50

10.1.2

2006 Drill Program ..............................................................................

50

10.1.3

2006-2007 Drill Program.....................................................................

50

10.1.4

2008 Drill Program ..............................................................................

50

10.2

2011 RC Drilling Program.....................................................................................

51

11.0

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ...........................................

55

11.1

Sample Preparation ................................................................................................

55

11.2

2004 - 2008 Newcrest Mining QA/QC Review....................................................

56

11.3

2011 St. Vincent QA/QC Review..........................................................................

58

11.3.1

Sample Preparation ..............................................................................

58

11.3.2

QA/QC Samples...................................................................................

59

11.3.3

Certified Standards and Blanks............................................................

59

11.3.4

Assay Methods.....................................................................................

59

11.4

Conclusions............................................................................................................

60

12.0

DATA VERIFICATION ...................................................................................................

61

12.1

Site Visit and Independent Sampling.....................................................................

61

13.0

MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING..................................

63

14.0

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES ............................................................................

64

14.1

Introduction............................................................................................................

64

14.2

Data Supplied.........................................................................................................

64

14.3

Database Validation...............................................................................................

65

14.4

Economic Assumptions .........................................................................................

65

14.5

Domain Modeling ..................................................................................................

66

14.6

Exploratory Data Analysis.....................................................................................

68

14.7

Compositing...........................................................................................................

69

14.8

Composite Summary Statistics ..............................................................................

69

14.9

Treatment of Extreme Values ................................................................................

70

14.10

Block Model...........................................................................................................

73

14.11

Grade Estimation and Classification......................................................................

73

14.12

Mineral Resource Estimate ....................................................................................

74

14.13

Validation

76

15.0

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES................................................................................

78

16.0

MINING METHODS ........................................................................................................

79

17.0

RECOVERY METHODS..................................................................................................

80

18.0

PROPERTY INFRASTRUCTURE...................................................................................

81

19.0

MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS.......................................................................

82

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page ii

P2 Gold Inc., Amended Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 406

20.0 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITS, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY

IMPACTS ..........................................................................................................................

83

21.0

CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS............................................................................

84

22.0

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS .................................................................................................

85

23.0

ADJACENT PROPERTIES ..............................................................................................

86

24.0

OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION .....................................................

87

25.0

INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS...................................................................

88

25.1

Interpretation..........................................................................................................

88

25.2

Conclusions............................................................................................................

88

26.0

RECOMMENDATIONS...................................................................................................

90

26.1

Exploration Program..............................................................................................

90

27.0

REFERENCES ..................................................................................................................

92

28.0

CERTIFICATES................................................................................................................

95

APPENDIX A

SURFACE DRILL HOLE PLAN........................................................

99

APPENDIX B

3-D DOMAINS..................................................................................

105

APPENDIX C

BLOCK MODEL PLANS .................................................................

107

APPENDIX D

OPTIMIZED PIT SHELL..................................................................

111

APPENDIX E

PROPERTY SUMMARY OF SELECTED HISTORICAL DRILL

INTERSECTIONS.............................................................................

113

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page iii

P2 Gold Inc., Amended Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 406

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1.1 Summary of Inferred Mineral Resources (1-9) ................................................................

2

Table 2.1

Terminology and Abbreviations ....................................................................................

5

Table 4.1

Gabbs Property Claims ................................................................................................

12

Table 6.1

Summary of Historical Exploration on the Gabbs Property........................................

15

Table 6.2

Summary of Historical Metallurgical Studies .............................................................

24

Table 10.1 Newcrest 2004-2008 Drill Hole Location, Type, Recovery......................................

48

Table 10.2

Gabbs Property Significant Drill Intercepts...............................................................

51

Table 10.3

Highlights of Intercepts from 2011 Drill Program (1,2) ..............................................

52

Table 14.1 Database Summary ....................................................................................................

64

Table 14.2

Summary Statistics for Constrained Assays ..............................................................

68

Table 14.3 Domain Composite Summary Statistics ....................................................................

70

Table 14.4 Capping Thresholds ...................................................................................................

73

Table 14.5 Block Model Setup ....................................................................................................

73

Table 14.6 Summary of Inferred Mineral Resources (1-8) ............................................................

75

Table 14.7

Volume Reconciliation ..............................................................................................

76

Table 14.8

Domain Validation Statistics .....................................................................................

77

Table 26.1 Recommended Program Budget ................................................................................

91

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page iv

P2 Gold Inc., Amended Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 406

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

P2 Gold Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 18:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
