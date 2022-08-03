P2 Gold : Amendment to Asset Purchase Agreement

Execution Version

AMENDMENT TO

ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

THIS AMENDMENT TO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") is made the 4th day of May, 2021,

B E T W E E N:

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY, LLC,

a Nevada limited liability company, (hereinafter referred to as the "Seller"),

- and -

P2 GABBS INC.,

a Nevada corporation,

(hereinafter referred to as the "Buyer"), - and -

P2 GOLD INC.,

a Canadian corporation,

(hereinafter referred to as "P2 Gold").

WHEREAS the Seller, the Buyer and P2 Gold entered into an asset purchase agreement dated February 22, 2021 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement");

AND WHEREAS pursuant to Section 10.5 of the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Asset Purchase Agreement may be amended by written agreement of each of the Parties;

NOW THEREFORE, for valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are acknowledged by the Parties to this Agreement, the Parties intending to be legally bound hereby agree as follows:

1. Interpretation

Capitalized terms used in this Agreement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Asset Purchase Agreement.

2. Amendments The following definition of "Investor Rights Agreement" is added to Section 1.1 in its alphabetical order:

""Investor Rights Agreement" means the investor rights agreement to be entered into between the Seller (or its designee) and P2 Gold on the Closing Date in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1(b)."